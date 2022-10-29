Daily Briefing: India, US seek listing of terrorists at UN meet; rise of Xi Jinping from perspective of India, US; and more

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from our edition:

With China blocking the listing of five Pakistan-based terrorists in recent weeks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of listing planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as global terrorists at a UN counter-terrorism conference.

🔴 Jaishankar said that when it comes to proscribing some of these terrorists, the Security Council has regrettably been unable to act in some cases because of political considerations

🔴 China’s Yan Hua Wang, a Vice Consul General at the Consulate General of China in Mumbai, who was also present in the room, asked the countries to “avoid mutual accusations and politicising technical issues”.

—————————————————————————————

Hours after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa would tweet his congratulations to his team but end it with a message to Pakistan: “Next time, send the real Mr Bean.” Within a couple of hours, Pakistan PM Shebaz Sharif replied. Mr Bean, AKA Asif Muhammad in this case, is a comic doppelganger of Rowan Atkinson. “I am a duplicate but if the Zimbabwe President and Pakistan PM can talk about me, my motive of making the world laugh is fulfilled,” Muhammad told The Indian Express.

—————————————————————————————

In our opinion section today, Neerja Chowdhury writes on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent attempts to shape a Hindu identiy: “Like Modi, Kejriwal knows that the Hindus have become “Hinduised”. Secularism has become synonymous with being pro-minority. And anything pro-minority is seen as anti-Hindu today. The non-BJP parties have not found a way to get around this trap that the BJP has successfully set for them.”

—————————————————————————————

Two eminent scholars of international relations, Amitabh Mattoo and Joseph S Nye, weigh in on how to read the rise of Xi Jinping’s China — for today and the future — from the perspectives of India and the US. Read their explainer.

—————————————————————————————

This week, Shubha Gupta reviews the latest Akshay Kumar-starrer

Advertisement

‘Ram Setu’: “It’s all very Amar Chitra Katha-cum-‘Indiana Jones’ without the story-telling skills. The screenplay wanders haphazardly over land, mountain and ocean, in order to fulfil its quest: finding the requisite ‘proof’, which includes, believe it or faint, the Sanjeevani booti.” (2⭐)

—————————————————————————————

Hawaii officials have been warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano is sending signals it may erupt. What is the volcano called?