Daily Briefing: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss early conclusion of free trade pact; BCCI bats for pay parity; and more

Good Morning,

Big Story

Sending Pakistan a tough message over its “atrocities” on the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that “we have only just begun walking north, our journey will be complete when we implement the resolution passed unanimously by the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994 by reaching the remaining parts (of PoK), Gilgit and Baltistan.”

Only in the Express

Subscriber Only Stories View All

In our Opinion section today, Badri Narayan, professor of Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute in Allahabad, writes on the importance of a Dalit becoming the president of the Congress. “Mallikarjun Kharge’s election is interpreted by some as part of the Congress’s political strategy to regain its Dalit base. The Dalits were a lifeline for the Congress for many decades, a solid vote bank that the party depended on to win many elections.”

From the Front Page

In their first conversation since Rishi Sunak entered 10 Downing Street, PM Narendra Modi spoke to the new British Prime Minister and they agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement. India and the UK were expected to sign on the FTA by Diwali but they missed the deadline due to lack of consensus and the transition in the UK political leadership.

Yet to make public a recommendation by the Election Commission on action to be taken against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his ownership of a mining lease, more than two months after it was sent, Governor Ramesh Bais indicated action on the matter, saying in an interview that “atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the first “chintan shivir”, or brainstorming session, of home ministers and top police officers from all states, said that besides combating terrorism and bringing down violence in conflict theatres, the Centre has also tightened the functioning of NGOs that were engaged in “anti-national activities” and “religious conversion”.

Must Read

The Election Commission’s proposal on electoral freebies has received varying responses from opposition parties — while most, including the Congress, see it as an overreach, the Akali Dal has backed it. SAD asked the EC to elaborate the mechanism it is going to adopt to check the “veracity” of the figures given by parties. Meanwhile, the BJP has drawn a distinction between freebies and welfare measures. A source familiar with the drafting of the response said that the BJP’s reply to the EC was on the lines of what PM Modi has spelt out in the public.

Advertisement

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday found himself in a rather unpleasant situation when Union Home Minister Amit Shah interrupted him four times during his speech and eventually forced him to cut it short during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at Surajkund in Haryana.

To nab those who allegedly cheated during the police sub-inspectors’ recruitment exam, the Karnataka Police used a mathematical probability technique, usually used in banking exams. Here’s how it happened.

And Finally

Centrally-contracted men and women players will get the same match fees, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. This means the women players will now get Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh for a One-Day International (ODI), and Rs 3 lakh for a T20 International. Till now, they were paid Rs 1 lakh for a white-ball match, and Rs 4 lakh for a Test.

Advertisement

Delhi Confidential: During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ayodhya for Deepotsav this month, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay was missing from the dais at both programmes attended by the PM. Although he was at the helipad at Saket College to greet the Prime Minister on his arrival to Ayodhya. He was among the officials named in the Ayodhya land deals, investigated by The Indian Express.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we take a look at Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the UK and what it may mean for India, the death of a Dengue patient because of mosambi juice, and Delhi’s air quality index after Diwali.

Until tomorrow,

Rounak Bagchi and Rahel Philipose