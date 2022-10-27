Daily Briefing: Job-for-sex racket in Andamans; green signal for GM mustard field trials

Express Exclusive

Over 20 women are alleged to have been taken to the residence of Jitendra Narain, former Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Islands, during his year-long tenure and some of them are said to have got jobs in lieu of being sexually exploited. Evidence and key witness statements gathered by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the A&N Police, which is probing into the allegations of gangrape and sexual assault against Narain and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi by a 21-year-old woman, has pointed to this alleged job-for-sex racket.

The Indian Express spoke to the victim, police officials, the former chief secretary’s staffers, and other sources – here’s what we learnt.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Union Environment Ministry has approved seed production “prior to commercial release” of India’s first indigenously-developed transgenic hybrid mustard.

🔴 Field trials could open up the possibility of the cultivation of India’s first genetically modified (GM) food crop by farmers amid opposition from green groups and the so-called swadeshi lobby.

🔴 What exactly is hybrid mustard? Why did it take so long for GEAC to clear field trials? And what’s next? We explain.

Eight former Indian Navy officers, working in Qatar with a company called Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services that provides training and other services to the Qatari Emiri Navy, have been in custody for “57 days” in that country. Sources told The Indian Express that the Indian Embassy in Doha is said to be aware of the incident. Here’s what we know.

The Russian Defence Minister called up Defence Ministers of India and China to convey Moscow’s concern about a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb”, an allegation that Ukraine and the West have already rejected. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his part, told Shoigu that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

A day after the authorities sealed a ‘Miya Museum’, set up with the aim of preserving the culture and heritage of Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam, the state police arrested three persons associated with the private initiative, and charged them under the anti-terror legislation UAPA, among other sections.

In the latest edition of Explained.Live, Former Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy analyses the island nation’s economic crisis and the debt restructuring needed for the IMF to release the $2.9 billion package. “We had a very consumption-oriented model which came out of a toxic combination of populist politics and an entrenched entitlement culture among the people. These two things fed off each other in a negative loop and dragged the country down,” he said. Read the full interview.

About a month after a non-local manager in a regional rural bank in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district was killed on June 2 by militants, the Union Ministry of Finance directed the managements of RRBs and their sponsors to address the safety concerns of employees in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on a priority basis. During a meeting in July, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the ministry issued a broader directive for RRBs to undertake a region-wise review “to understand their regional and local issues”, the Indian Express found through an RTI.

In our opinion section today, Ramanathan Kumar writes on the challenge that lies before India following Pakistan’s exit from the FATF Grey list: “Under the circumstances, India will have to continue mustering all available instruments and options to deny Pakistan operating space to wield the jihadi weapon, till such time as there is convincing evidence of a consensus among the generals in Rawalpindi that the weapon has outlived its utility and needs to be renounced once and for all.”

On a cold December night in 1984, in a bid to escape the insurgency in Punjab, Khushi Cheema decided to leave his village, Cheema Khurd near Jalandhar, and move to the Netherlands with his family. More than three decades later, Cheema is back on his farm in Jalandhar and his 19-year-old grandson, Vikramjit Singh, is tipped to be one of the brightest cricketing talents in the Netherlands. Singh will take guard against India, the country of his forefathers, on Thursday, which he calls “the biggest match of my international career”.

Delhi Confidential: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s running feud with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state seems to have left the BJP divided. A section of BJP leaders believe that Khan’s “over enthusiasm” to grab headlines has deviated attention from allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, Mihir Vasavda talks about his 8-month long investigation into tracking down the families of nine workers who died while working on projects or in jobs linked to the World Cup.

