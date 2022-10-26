Daily Briefing: New UK PM Rishi Sunak and a political debate in India; Assam govt seals Miya Museum

Good morning,

In today’s edition: Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM; fate of Assam’s Miya museum; new US interim envoy to India; a talk with cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s father; and more

Rishi Sunak takes charge

As Rishi Sunak took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, parties in India fought over what his elevation signifies. While Opposition leaders used the moment to pitch for minority members to be elected to high office, the BJP, on another note, said no comparison could be made between its welcome of Sunak’s achievement and the party’s opposition to Sonia Gandhi becoming PM due to her Italian origin in 2004.

Meanwhile, from Sunak’s roots to his Coca-Cola “addiction”, here are five things you didn’t know about the UK’s new PM.

We also take a look at the difficult challenge facing Sunak amid the UK’s stagnant economy, derailed government finances, and growing cost of living.

Only in the Express

In our Opinion section today, Avinash Paliwal writes, “The metric by which Sunak will be judged in the coming days won’t be the same as it is for Boris Johnson or Liz Truss… Sunak will be blamed for failure as an outsider, despite being quintessentially British. What’s worse? He’ll rightfully become an icon of the success of British multiculturalism, igniting ambition among other ethnic minorities to dream of high office. But it’ll be a pyrrhic victory untethered to the need for collective racial justice.”

From the Front Page

The Biden administration has named Elizabeth Jones as the next Charge d’Affaires ad interim in New Delhi. She is the sixth interim US envoy in the last 21 months asked to step in for the job, which is considered a placeholder until a full-time Ambassador is confirmed by the US Congress. Know more about her here.

Advertisement

Days after a close aide of the Kenyan President claimed that former media executive Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, missing in Kenya since July, had been killed along with another Indian national, the Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi met President William Ruto to convey “deep concern” and requested “expediting of investigations” into the matter.

Must Read

They were strangers when they were admitted at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai about two years ago. As the years went by, they grew closer and decided to build a new life together. On Friday, P Mahendran and Deepa will get married at a local temple — the first wedding of inmates in the 228-year history of IMH.

Two days ago a ‘Miya Museum’ was inaugurated in Assam’s Goalpara district, to commemorate the Bengali-origin Muslims of the state. On Tuesday, it was sealed after widespread protests, including by BJP leaders. CM Himanta Biswa Sharma defended the sealing, claiming that many items in the museum were actually part of “Assamese culture”. He warned of a probe into the source of funding for the museum.

Advertisement

The LVM3 rocket launched on Sunday carried almost 6 tonnes of payload into lower-earth orbit — an important milestone for ISRO. The success of the flight not only re-validated the viability of the LVM3 rocket, ISRO’s most advanced launch vehicle, for keenly-awaited missions like the Gaganyaan, but also affirmed the agency’s claim as a serious player in the heavy satellite launch market. Here’s why this matters.

And Finally…

There hasn’t been a greater fairytale story in Indian cricket than Dinesh Karthik’s comeback in recent times. But there was a touch of fairy tale even at the beginning of his journey — when he was 12, his father, who was a teacher in Kuwait, decided to send him to Chennai so he could focus on cricket. “I didn’t know which school I should put him in. So, what I did was I began to give throw downs to Dinesh in Chennai’s few grounds in anticipation that if some coach sees him, he will help us get into a good school,” his father, Krishna recalls. As he had hoped, a few weeks later, a local coach spotted Karthik.

Delhi Confidential: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who had flown to Singapore for medical treatment two weeks ago, has returned. A Delhi court had allowed him to travel abroad between October 10 and 25.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at how two collegemates, turned neighbours fought each other in court until one tried to assassinate the other.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta