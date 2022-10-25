Daily Briefing: Rishi Sunak set to become UK PM; jump in credit card spends on retail buying

Good morning,

Challenges awaiting new UK PM

Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s next prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, defeating Penny Mordaunt.

The fate of the Party is still on the line. That’s not just because of the economic crisis, which Liz Truss, the former PM, set in motion, but also because of the political crisis of credibility (or the lack of it) that the Tories face. We take a look at the economic and political challenges ahead for the new UK PM.

Osmanabad paves way

In a unique experiment, the Osmanabad district in Maharashtra has over the last one year reconstructed around 965 kms of boundary roads by removing encroachments and giving direct access of the main road to inland farmers.

These roads are not part of anyone’s farm, but over the years a relatively bigger landlord or farmer encroached upon these roads rendering the main road inaccessible to inland or smaller farmers. This has led to disputes in court and even violent clashes. Here’s how the state government, the district administration and the people came together to tackle the problem.

India’s twin challenge

In our Opinion section today, Madan Sabnavis writes: “The problem with rising oil prices and a declining rupee is that these are external to the system over which there is little control. Taking a call on how these prices will move is akin to monkeys throwing darts. One can never tell as almost all forecasters have been proved wrong this year. The theory that RBI can intervene and protect certain levels of currency has its limitations.”

Jump in credit card spends

With the economy coming out of the problems created by the Covid pandemic, and consumer confidence rising, credit card spends in the April-August period shot up by 70.36 per cent when compared to the previous year.

“Credit performance has consistently improved year-over-year, with generally lower delinquency levels. The time is ripe for lenders to identify many credit-eligible consumers across India’s geography and reach them to provide easy and quick access to credit while delivering a positive experience,” said Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL. Here’s what it means for India’s credit environment.

The evolution of Kohli’s flick

Virat Kohli’s “freaky” swat-flick of a six against Haris Rauf during the India vs Pakistan T20 sits right at top amongst the iconic World Cup sixes by modern-day Indian batsmen.

It’s a variation of a mutant that he had created in the first place from a regular flick. We trace the evolution of Kohli’s flick and how it borrows from Tendulkarism.

