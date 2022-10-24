Daily Briefing: From meetings to pujas, its WFH on Diwali for top leaders; Kohli powers India win over Pakistan

Good morning,

The Indian Express wishes its readers a happy Diwali!

Get your day started with the top five stories from today's edition: how political leaders are celebrating Diwali; an Idea Exchange with The Immortals of Meluha writer Amish; Kohli's stunning performance in India vs Pakistan; and more

Between polls, Yatra, home is where work is

Amid the sound and light of politics, and the fireworks of elections, this Diwali will be a working holiday for most top leaders. While Union Minister Amit Shah is set for meetings over Gujarat elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be busy at the annual Kali Pooja festivities held at her residence.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatris like Kanhaiya Kumar will be spending their Diwali at the campsite. Their leader Rahul Gandhi, too, will not be going to Delhi.

Idea Exchange

Amish, with his fourth book of the Ramayana series, War of Lanka, ties up the traditional story of the death of Ravana and the return of Ram to Ayodhya. In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Amish talks about how politics shapes writing, the possibility of a dialogue between history and why he has faith in the Indian people.

Slew of cases and a tiffin box blast

Trouble began when a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Bharat Bhushan Kataria, and his junior in college, Amit Vashisht, a Canada-returnee turned into neighbours.

Neighbourly spats worsened over time. Kataria and Vashisht have 79 complaints registered against each other at the local police station. And on December 17, 2021, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Kataria, accusing him of setting off an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a packed courtroom at the Rohini district court to eliminate Vashisht.Read their story here.

Kohli’s Diwali Gift

Virat Kohli was on Rohit Sharma’s shoulders, being cradled and swung in celebration, respect, and admiration, with close to 100,000 ecstatic fans screaming their heads off.

In the tournament’s most-watched game, chasing a tricky Pakistan total of 160, Kohli’s 53 ball 82 took India home. The win in this high pressure opening game was a perfect lift-off for India in the World T20 in Australia. Here’s what went down, and what it means for Kohli’s career.

How we can protect migrant workers

In today’s Opinion section, S Irudaya Rajan and CS Akhil write on how we can protect migrant workers in light of the death of Indian workers in Qatar. “As much as the country of destination, the country of origin is responsible for the current situation. A regional alliance between South Asian and Gulf countries is the only way to stop the exploitation of low-skilled migrant worker.”

