Daily Briefing: 14 countries reach out to India over key cases at Interpol meet, Melbourne gets ready for India vs Pak

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: On interpol sidelines, countries inquire about key cases; language politics reimagined; what to watch this weekend; and more.

🔴 On the sidelines of the Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi this week, India was part of 22 separate bilateral meetings, primarily “for sharing of information” on key cases. More than a dozen of these meetings were initiated by other countries, The Indian Express has learnt.

🔴 The nations that initiated the meetings with India were either pursuing criminal cases with local links or fugitives suspected to be in the country, sources said.

🔴 Sources said India had the “most engaging” bilateral with the UK as most of its noted fugitives are believed to be in that country.

Melbourne, the city that regularly hosts the Aussie Open Grand Slam and the Boxing Day Test, was surprised by the speed at which tickets for Sunday’s World T20 game between India and Pakistan got snapped up online. AirBnB rooms have been priced at four-fold the regular rates. For a three-night stay, fans have to shell out Rs 12,000 extra in the name of cleaning charges. The hotels are, of course, overbooked.

In our Opinion section today, former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar writes on the significance of the recently held Congress presidential polls. He says: “If the presidential polls are not to leave a trail of bitterness within, Shashi Tharoor and his voters must be treated with fairness and respect. I expect Khargeji sees his presidency as U N Dhebar did in Jawaharlal’s time. No one wants a repeat of the disharmony between S Nijalingappa and Indira Gandhi that split the party 55 years ago.”

Reports of the Parliamentary Panel on Official Languages recommending Hindi to be considered as the medium of instruction in central higher education institutions in Hindi-speaking states has received tremendous pushback, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

Here’s why: The Centre has argued that the House panel’s proposals only seek to privilege regional languages over English, and is not limited to promoting Hindi. But in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, many believe that claims made for Hindi are an extension of the central government’s apathy towards a federal vision of the Indian nation state, which allows space for diverse traditions of faith, culture, language, etc. to co-exist and flourish.

Read our full explainer.

This week. Shalini Langer reviews the Dwayne Johnson film ‘Black Adam’: “This Dwayne Johnson film has just the right amount of fun and games to lighten the mood of this story from the DC Extended Universe comic franchise.” (2.5 ⭐)

Express Saturday Quiz

To honour ‘hero dogs’ — brave four-pawed partners who have helped track down suspects in terror attacks, assisted massive rescue operations and fought extremists — France has inaugurated a memorial, complete with a sculpture by French-Colombian artist Milthon depicting a World War I soldier and his dog huddled together. Where is it?

Paris Suippes Marseille

