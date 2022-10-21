Daily Briefing: Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister, India-Russia trade soars to all-time high; and more

Big Story

Less than a month after the newly minted Liz Truss government presented its now infamous “mini-Budget”, the Prime Minister has been forced to resign following a rebellion within her Conservative Party. Truss is now the shortest-serving PM in British history. From failure to control the economy to losing the confidence of her Conservative colleagues, and the arrival of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, we explain the reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister.

Shehan Karunatilaka, the 47-year-old Sri Lankan who won this year’s Booker Prize for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida (Penguin), says that although he can think of at least three plot lines for a potential novel from the massive people’s protests that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka triggered, he is unlikely to write those stories. “I don’t like writing about contemporary stuff. That’s why I don’t do journalism very well,” the Colombo-based writer tells The Indian Express.

Fuelled by a surge in import of oil and fertilisers, India’s bilateral trade with Russia has soared to an all-time high of $18,229.03 million in just five months (April-August) of this financial year (2022-23), according to the latest data available with the Department of Commerce. In contrast, the total annual bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $13,124.68 million in 2021-22, and $8,141.26 million in 2020-21.

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to state authorities, including police personnel who were allegedly involved in the public flogging of Muslim men in Undhela village of Kheda district, following a stone-pelting incident during Navratri earlier this month. The petitioners have sought that the police personnel be “punished for contempt and non-compliance” of the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The National Curriculum Framework for foundational stage education, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, has recommended that the mother tongue should be the primary medium of instruction for children till eight years of age, in both public and private schools. Saying that a new language “reverses the entire learning process” in the early years, it states that English could be one of the second language options.

In our opinion section today, Sonalde Desai writes on why the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is not an adequate means to measure hunger: “Global Hunger Index is riddled with inadequate and poorly described data and a lack of conceptual clarity. The problem with indices of this type is that it directs governmental attention to cross-national comparisons, sometimes resulting in the rejection of underlying issues and sidetracking the public discourse.”

An open revolt has erupted in the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh with several ticket aspirants, who found their names missing from the candidate list, either quitting the party or announcing they will contest as Independents. A few leaders filed nomination papers as Independents for the November 12 Assembly election even as the party began firefighting by replacing its Chamba candidate.

For the 27 heads of European Union nations gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day meeting, post-Brexit Britain’s continuing woes, which they see as just desserts for its decision to leave the EU, are a side show. On their agenda is the war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis that has sent their own economies reeling. Nirupama Subramanian explains.

Even though it has triggered mutterings, R Ashwin’s presence in the World T20 squad is one selection where Rohit Sharma and co. have shown a rare consistency. At the start of his tenure, Rohit talked about how he values Ashwin and though he didn’t get to play many games, he is now in. But there is one big question: Why doesn’t the off spinner Ashwin bowl the offspin more in T20s?

Delhi Confidential: W​​hile there is still uncertainty on whether he will get promoted in his political career as chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot is hoping to get a promotion in his military career. Pilot, now a Captain in the Territorial Army, sat for a three-hour examination over two days this week for a promotion to the rank of Major.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the challenges ahead for the Congress’ new non-Gandhi chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

