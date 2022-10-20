Daily Briefing: The human cost of the Qatar World Cup, the new Congress chief and challenges ahead of him; and more

Good morning,

Express Investigation

Only a month remains for the football World Cup to kick off in Qatar and the world has its eyes on the spectacular Al Bayt stadium in Doha, an architectural marvel that, in its nomadic tent-like frame, pays tribute to Qatar’s past and future. In its shadow, however, will be the stories of those migrant workers from India who poured into the Gulf state to turn this unlikely desert destination into a global football hub and returned home to their families in villages from Bihar to Punjab and Telangana — in coffins.

Over eight months, The Indian Express investigated official records, interviewed job agents, migrant welfare activists and local officials across the country to track down the families of migrant workers who died in Qatar. Responding to a questionnaire, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari official organisation in charge of delivering the World Cup, while acknowledging the deaths, said: “There remains a long journey ahead, and we are committed — with our partners in Qatar and beyond — to ensuring that we continue to deliver the legacy we promised. A legacy that improves lives and lays the foundation for fair, sustainable, and lasting labour reforms.”

What do the migrant workers say about the working conditions in Qatar? Although the contracts offered to them appear standard for a migrant worker, those who have returned from the Gulf state, and the families of those who have died there while working for companies linked to the tournament, say the ground reality is far removed. We explain the conditions in which these workers have to work, often leading to the death of many.

Congress gets new chief

Mallikarjun Kharge, predictably, was elected president of the Congress party, bagging 7,897 votes (84.14%) as against Shashi Tharoor polling 1,072 votes (11.42%). Following the results, when senior leader Rahul Gandhi was asked as to what his role would now be in the Congress party, he said, “…my role, of course I cannot comment on Congress president’s role… that is for Mr Kharge to comment on. I am very clear as far as my role is concerned. The Congress president will decide my role and how I am to be deployed”.

The first non-Gandhi to occupy Congress presidency in two-and-a-half decades, Mallikarjun Kharge has a host of challenges ahead of him. While maintaining the status quo is easy, the biggest challenge before Kharge is to transform the party to reconnect with the people and start winning elections again. Also, the new Congress president has the tricky task of asserting his independence so that he is not viewed as a proxy of the Gandhis.

On counting day, a letter from the Shashi Tharoor team alleging irregularities and malpractices in Uttar Pradesh in the conduct of the election for Congress president emerged in public. However, Madhusudan Mistry, head of the election authority, denied all charges as baseless and said he will give a “point-by-point” reply to Tharoor’s chief election agent.

From the Front Page

Advertisement

Addressing the DefExpo 2022, PM Modi announced the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenisation List’ of 101 items, including next generation frigates, surface-to-surface missile Pralay and ship-borne unmanned aerial systems.

Hit by global inflation and strengthening dollar, the rupee breached the 83 level to close at a fresh low of 83.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid large dollar demand from corporates and oil companies, raising the spectre of further rise in imported inflation.

Must Read

Sixty years ago on this day, Chinese troops came down from the Himalayan heights all along the India-China border and confronted an unprepared India, shredding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s faith in the Himalayan shield. But relations with China, whether on the borders or in the political sphere, had long been a cause for concern, Nehru’s benign view notwithstanding. As would be seen, there were infirmities in India’s boundary with China, both in the east and the west. A historian of India-China relations takes stock.

Advertisement

In our opinion section today, SY Quraishi writes on why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help: “The noble objective of enhanced voter participation can be best achieved through systematic voter education, amply demonstrated by the ECI in elections in all the states and Union territories since 2010 when a voter education division was set up.”

And Finally

Sachin Tendulkar details the science of running between wickets in Australia: “Wherever the ball is, it’s the batter’s call. As you know how you have played, how much force you have given, is it going to go in the gap or not – the angles the batters know better than anyone else. So, it’s the batter’s call,” he writes.

Delhi Confidential: During his first meeting with the parliamentary panel on Information Technology, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha was jokingly told by CPI-M’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas that he would be taught how to send WhatsApp messages by the end of the panel’s tenure.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at Bilkis Bano case convicts’ time out of jail, BJP lacking strong regional leaders, and the most serious climate warning in recent times.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi