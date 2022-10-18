Daily Briefing: Gujarat firms ink pact with EC; Centre suspends senior IAS officer over allegations of rape; and more

Good morning,

Big Story

Weeks after 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jail under the Gujarat government’s remission and premature release policy, the state told the Supreme Court that the centre had “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”. In an affidavit filed in response to the petitions challenging the remission granted to the prisoners, the state also said that the CBI and the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court had, in March last year, opposed the early release of the prisoners.

Only in the Express

For the first time, over 1,000 corporate houses in Gujarat have signed agreements with the Election Commission (EC), undertaking to monitor “electoral participation of their workforce” and publish the names of those who don’t vote on their websites or office notice boards. The MoUs have been signed with individual units as well as industry bodies, and the attempt to get more on board will continue till polling day, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi told The Indian Express.

As inflation remains high in India, Jayanth R Varma, member of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, had said “the policy panel should stop focusing on further tightening of repo rate and take a pause for now” during the last MPC meeting. Speaking to The Indian Express, he says: “whatever we have done or may do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2023.”

From the Front Page

The Centre suspended senior IAS officer and the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation Jitendra Narain for his alleged involvement in a case of rape while he was Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary.

After nine hours of questioning in the case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi’s previous excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the CBI faced off over what the former said transpired at the agency’s headquarters.

Must Read

In our opinion section today, C. Raja Mohan writes on how Beijing presents the main national challenges for both India and America: “The CCP this week is likely to double down on Xi Jinping’s muscular quest to replace the US as the dominant power in Asia. As prospects for limiting the Sino-US conflict recede, India and the rest of Asia must adapt to the systemic changes that it is likely to produce.”

Last week, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe released the latest edition of the Global Hunger Index report. It ranked India 107th out of 121 countries that could be ranked and 136 countries that were assessed. The Indian government responded by summarily dismissing the report, calling it “misinformation” and part of a “consistent effort” to “taint India’s image”. Udit Misra explains what the GHI is and why the authenticity of its data cannot be questioned.

And Finally…

Results on the first two days of the T20 World Cup have proved the virtue of giving an opportunity to a larger number of teams on big stage, rather than confining the big events to the traditional big guns. Namibia beating Sri Lanka and Scotland upstaging West Indies would have thrilled the cricket romantics rooting for the underdogs. But these upcoming teams, sometimes derogatorily termed ‘minnows’, have a long road to travel before mixing it with the big boys.

Delhi Confidential: When the reconstituted Standing Committee on Information Technology met for the first time on Monday, the division among the members was evident. Newly appointed chairman and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav sought everyone’s cooperation, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey — who had stayed away from the committee meetings over his demand to remove Shashi Tharoor from the chair — appeared to have led the ruling side members.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss about the possible reasons why Sourav Ganguly was not allowed to serve a second term as the BCCI president, why wheat and rice stock of government agencies are at a five year low, and the case in which two Indian bureaucrats have been accused of sexually assaulting and gangraping a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair.

