Daily briefing: Supreme Court’s split verdict on Hijab row; Kharge on importance of Gandhis in Congress

🔴 More than eight months after the Karnataka government banned the wearing of the hijab in state pre-university colleges, triggering a row and spawning debates across the country, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict. While Justice Hemant Gupta upheld the Karnataka High Court order validating the ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, underlining that all that matters is the education of the girl child, set aside the state and High Court orders.

🔴 As the controversy played out in the courts, and on the campuses in Karnataka, the weight of Justice Dhulia’s remarks — and the premium that the community places on the education of its girls — are borne out by two key trends: the increasing presence of Muslim women in higher education and evidence that only a tiny segment decided to forgo education over the government order banning hijab in schools.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks about the Congress leadership race and why the party cannot work without the guidance and advice of the Gandhis. “Without the Gandhis, you can’t (operate)… you have to take their guidance. They have sacrificed for this country,” he said. Read the full interview.

A woman shot dead Wednesday evening in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district during clashes with an Uttar Pradesh Police team, which reached there looking for a man accused of illegal sand mining, was identified Thursday as the wife of a local BJP leader.

The use of a solvent which was set to expire before the expiry date of the medicine; solvent not tested for contaminants; discrepancies in manufacturing dates; and batch numbers missing from key test reports. These are among the “12 faults” listed in the showcause notice issued to Maiden Pharmaceuticals — four cough syrups manufactured by the company have been linked to the deaths of at least 69 children in Gambia.

Should a frozen paratha be taxed at the same GST rate as a roti or a chapati? Companies in the business say the rate can’t be higher since the principal ingredient for both is whole wheat flour. But after fighting for over 20 months, the producer, in this case, Vadilal Industries Ltd, has been told that paratha would attract 18 per cent. The chapati, however, attracts only 5 per cent GST. Read here.

In today’s opinion section, former finance minister of West Bengal and Principal Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM, Amit Mitra talks about the dividing lines and discontent within Sangh Parivar. The conflict between the BJP and the RSS has a long history with Vajpayee’s conflict with K S Sudarshan reaching a breaking point, when the RSS chief asked for Vajpayee and Advani to step down, in favour of younger leaders, Mitra writes.

Under the Goldwater-Nichols Act, which provides the legal basis for the National Security Strategy (NSS) in the US and lists the security concerns and challenges of the country has marked China as ‘only competitor’, India a key partner. We explain.

Who’s the fastest bowler on the planet? The late Frank Tyson would often chuckle that the only true judge of a bowler’s speed is the batsman. Fast-bowling enforcers have struck back with vengeance in the middle overs, their all-out aggression often making a difference to the outcome of matches. How extreme pace and hard lengths have made a comeback in T20 cricket, read here:

Delhi Confidential: In the run-up of the upcoming Congress president polls, the Mallikarjun Kharge camp in the last three days are putting out some short video clips of prominent leaders endorsing his candidature. The Kharge campaign is working round the clock to reach out to the delegates, seeking their support.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we talk about the latest World Economic Outlook report by the IMF, the new Weapon Systems Branch for officers in the IAF and the case where 69 children died in Gambia after taking cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm.

