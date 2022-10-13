Daily briefing: Education loan’s guarantee cap to be hiked; Cannibalism angle in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case

Good morning,

Big story

At a time when the government is pushing Public Sector Banks to increase disbursements amid complaints of delays in sanction and rejection of loan applications, the Centre is likely to increase the guarantee limit for education loans from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Currently, education loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh are backed by a credit guarantee fund, which means that banks do not seek any collateral for loans up to the guaranteed amount.

In a case that has shook not only Kerala but the entire country, investigation by the Kochi police has revealed that the key accused in the case of killing of two women in Kerala, purportedly as part of a “human sacrifice for financial prosperity”, is a sexual pervert and psychopath who is suspected to have eaten flesh of one of the victims.

Only in the Express

While the word “ivory” has not been mentioned in the deal India signed with Namibia to fly in the cheetahs, the former has already sought New Delhi’s backing, under the commitment to support “sustainable management” at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna for its longstanding proposal to allow trade in ivory derived from elephants of Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. It will be put to vote again in November, and if India supports this, it will mark a radical shift in position given that it has backed a total ban on ivory trade since the 1980s.

The central message of the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook to policymakers around the globe is that “the worst is yet to come”. This spells out worry for India as it will have to look out for threat from at least four fronts — higher crude oil and fertiliser prices; global slowdown and a stronger dollar. So, what does it look like for the world economy and what will be its impact on India? We explain

From the Front Page

Following a World Health Organisation alert issued against four cough syrups manufactured by a Haryana-based company after the death of children in The Gambia, Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state government has decided to “completely stop” the production of the medicines. The government has also issued a notice to the company after at least “12 flaws found in the production.”

Rising to a five-month high, retail inflation rate reached 7.41 per cent in September, driven mainly by a spike in food inflation that jumped to a 22-month high. Data on industrial output also reflected grim economic activity, with the factory output based on the Index of Industrial Production slipping into negative territory after a gap of 17 months to (-) 0.8 per cent in August.

Observing that it is aware of the “Lakshman Rekha” in matters of government policy, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court said that it will examine the procedure followed and the manner in which the 2016 demonetisation exercise was carried out. The remarks of the top court came despite the Centre taking a stand that in view of the subsequent developments and passage of time, it had now become an academic issue.

Must Read

Ever since Sourav Ganguly’s term as BCCI president has come to an end, the political parties in West Bengal have blamed the BJP for not backing him as the ICC president or even letting him continue as the board chief for another term. TMC, Congress, CPM has asked if Ganguly is paying the price for not joining BJP, which was speculated during the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections last year.

A report titled ‘International Migration Outlook 2022’ has said that Indians studying in economically developed countries are the most likely among all foreign students to stay back in their host country and join the local workforce. The report on international migration patterns by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also stated that students from China India account for the largest share of foreign students in OECD countries. OECD, a group of 38 countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada and more.

In today opinion section, we bring to you The gatekeepers of garba — Ghanshyam Shah, where the author, Ghanshyam Shah, talks about the new organisations like the Ram Sena, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad etc that have cropped up in Gujarat, and they are competing with each other to prove their anti-minority credentials.

And Finally

Indian pacers Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will not go to Australia to play in the warm up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, this year. Earlier, they were named among the net bowlers chosen to assist the team in the ICC T20 World Cup. The reason for them not going is the delay in getting their visas. BCCI has now decided not to send them to Australia as Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be going instead.

Delhi confidential: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday gave a memorable day to the womenfolk during her visit to Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala. The workers there would have never expected a head of the state talking to them in their native Santali language.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we talk about Punjab’s farmers, farm unions and agricultural experts calling for allowing the cultivation of cannabis and poppy husk in the state, communal violence that broke out in Kolkata’s Mominpur area and details of why the Interpol rejected India’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

