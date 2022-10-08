Daily briefing: Ex-CJI to head panel on SC status for Dalit converts; Indian cough syrups and deaths in Gambia

Good morning,

🔴 The Centre has appointed a three-member commission, headed by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, to consider the possibility of granting SC status to “new persons who have historically belonged to the Scheduled Castes’’ but have converted to religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism. The commission will have to submit its report to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in two years.

🔴 Notably, The Indian Express had first reported on September 19 about Government’s move to set up a national commission to study the social, economic and educational status of members of SCs who have converted mainly to Islam and Christianity.

🔴 Current law: The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, stipulates that no person professing a religion different from Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

🔴 Need for change: The new commission has been set up at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a PIL filed by the National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC), which has been fighting for SC status since 2020 — there have been numerous other cases filed in the apex court on the matter since 2004.

🔴 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert about four Indian-manufactured cough syrups that it said could potentially be linked to acute kidney injury in children and 66 deaths in the small West African nation of The Gambia. All four cough syrups were manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, based in Sonipat, Haryana. What do we know about these cough syrups? Are they sold in India? Should you be worried? We explain

🔴 In today’s opinion section read: There are no poor people, only people in poor places, where the authors argue that the state governments must sustainably create high-paying jobs by raising the productivity of five places — three of them are not geographic: states, cities, sectors, firms, and skills. India’s problem is not jobs but wages. Wages will not rise without balanced targeting of policy-induced price distortions.

🔴 The new hockey season gets underway in three weeks – on October 28 – with the FIH Pro League, a tournament that’s a precursor to the World Cup which is a little more than three months away. But India’s Hockey coach Graham Reid is convinced it’s the only way forward for the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists. With less than 3 months until the Hockey World Cup, coach Reid embarks on a mission to make the Indian team ‘bullet proof’.

What to watch this weekend

🍿This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’: ‘Goodbye’ is an uneasy mix of genres, tragi-comedy, broad humour, and heavy-handed sentimentality, which succeeds best when the emotion occasionally swims to the top without the belabouring.

The Express Saturday Quiz

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 was awarded to jailed Belarus civil rights activist Ales Bialiatski, a Russian human rights organisation called Memorial, the Centre for Civil Liberties, a Ukrainian civil rights group. Coincidentally, the announcement was made on the birthday of a significant world leader. Who is it?

Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko Volodomyr Zelenskyy

Until next time,

Rahel Philipose and Susobhan Roy