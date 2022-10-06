Daily Briefing: Shah rules out dialogue with Pakistan in J&K; RSS chief calls for population control policy

Good morning,

In his first public rally in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah used a large part of his 25-minute speech to hit out at the “three families that have ruled Kashmir for 70 years” – Abdullahs, Muftis and the Gandhis. He also ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan. Here’s what Shah said.

Results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) showed that one in three students of Class III in Maharashtra couldn’t answer basic questions related to language and mathematics as per their expected learning level. IAS officer Jitendra Dudi, the Chief Executive Officer of Sangli district, took it upon himself to improve the learning outcomes among the zila parishad school students in his district. Thus, began the ‘Learning Improvement Programme (LIP)’ in Sangli.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat touched upon several themes in his annual address in Nagpur on Vijayadashami. While pitching for equal participation of women in the workforce to ensure the country’s progress, Bhagwat also flagged concerns over “population imbalance” and called for a comprehensive population control policy which “must apply to all without any exception”.

“When saints go marching in…” The jazz of Louis Armstrong floated in Kartarpur on the Ravi river’s west bank outside Lahore when a great Indian Sikh spinner met his old friend and respected Pakistani Muslim captain at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday. For Intikhab Alam, meeting Bishan Singh Bedi, who survived a heart surgery and stroke last year, was “five hours of bliss. Old memories dusted up. Laughter.”

Dean of the Wildlife Institute of India, noted biologist Yadavendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, has not found a place in the government’s new Cheetah Task Force to monitor how the progress of eight cheetahs brought in from Namibia.

🔴 Why has this raised questions? Jhala has been at the forefront of India’s cheetah project for more than 13 years, and escorted the first batch of animals from Namibia last month. He prepared the technical ground for the ambitious cheetah project under successive governments since 2009.

🔴 While an official close to NTCA member-secretary SP Yadav said that Jhala’s presence could be a conflict of interest as “he (Jhala) cannot monitor his own work”, an expert cited that as a “thin reason”.

Two grand Dussehra rallies were held in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday — one was led by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra CM and rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The evening turned into a contest between Uddhav and Shinde to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, with each one marked by a large gathering of saffron-clad Sena activists, where speakers aggressively took on the rival faction while making their respective claims of being the “true flag-bearers of Hindutva”. Here’s what happened.

With the Congress’ presidential polls just weeks away, Sanjay Jha writes on how the party has failed itself with the ‘unofficial official’ candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge: “ Bottom-line: The Congress needs a Congress President who can help it win the 2024 general elections, and as many state elections before that. What it does not need is a pallbearer of bland homilies and darbari subservience.”

All five victims in the Bandra Worli Sea Link accident in Mumbai died trying to save the lives of people involved in another accident on the sea link. Among them was 36-year-old Chetan Kadam, a security advisor. About a decade ago, he was felicitated by the police for saving the life of a girl after a road accident in Worli. Then in 2016, CCTV footage showed him pulling back a man dangling from the Bandra-Worli sea link trying to end his life.

A revamp of the Standing Committees of Parliament on Tuesday could potentially worsen the relations between the government and opposition parties. Of the 22 committees announced on Tuesday, the Congress has the post of chairperson in only one, and the second largest opposition party, Trinamool Congress, none. What are these Committees and what are their roles in lawmaking? We explain.

An internal report by chess.com, the sport’s most popular digital platform, has revealed that US Grandmaster Hans Niemann cheated much more than he has publicly admitted. In an alarming observation that casts a shadow on over-the-board chess too, the report says that cheaters playing at elite level can always get the better of their rivals by indulging in “selective cheating”. As Carlsen is quoted in the report as saying: “I would have just needed to cheat one or two times during the match … That is all I would need in order to be almost invincible.” Based on the report, we explain how Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invincible.

🤫 Delhi confidential: Prataprao Jadhav who is set to replace Shashi Tharoor as the head of Communications and Information Technology, has a tough road ahead. This Standing Committee has been hitting the headlines for the bitter fight between the ruling BJP and Opposition over a number of issues. Several members, including Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram and John Brittas seemed to have already decided to be more aggressive when the committee resumes its meetings.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss fodder inflation in the country and how the Centre’s blueprint to tackle the issue remains on paper.

