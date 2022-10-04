Daily Briefing: IAF gets first batch of indigenously developed LCH; Express investigation on fodder crisis; and more

Good morning,

The first batch of indigenously developed multi-role Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Prachand, was inducted into the Indian Air Force’s 143 Helicopter Unit at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. The choppers are suitable for operating in high-altitude battlefields, and capable of destroying enemy air defence and engaging in counter-insurgency operations. With this, India has become the seventh country to manufacture its own attack helicopters.

Meanwhile, in more IAF-related news, the Air Force scrambled fighter jets after security agencies received information of a possible bomb on board an Airbus A340 aircraft, operated by Iranian carrier Mahan Air, early Monday, when the plane was in Indian airspace. Here is what happened.

To help agricultural households avert a looming crisis caused by an acute fodder deficit, the Centre had evolved a blueprint at least two years ago, which involved setting up about 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for fodder by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). But not a single such FPO has been registered yet. Of the 26 FPOs allocated to the NDDB, only one has been registered till August 16, 2022. Sources in MoFAHD said even this FPO under the NDDB is for honey, not fodder. Read The Indian Express’ Investigation.

Issuing its second such alert within a span of four months, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Monday asked TV channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from showing advertisements of online betting sites, including surrogate ads. It warned that violations would lead to penal action.

“I just want to know if my house is OK. Has the police demolished it or has someone grabbed it?” It was by tracking this purported call made by the accused to a neighbour last month that the Delhi Police was finally able to arrest a 33-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender for his alleged role in killing a head constable and causing injuries to over 50 policemen in the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

After years of taking to the streets in protest against the teacher recruitment scam, and a long legal battle in courts, several aspiring teachers in West Bengal have finally got their appointment letters as primary and secondary school teachers. Several candidates shared their ordeal and also their future plans.

This year’s Nobel Prize for medicine has gone to a scientist who is credited with developing new and innovative methodologies to extract ‘clean’ DNA from human fossils tens of thousands of years old, and reading the genetic information contained therein. We explain how scientist Svante Paabo pieced together the genome sequence of the Neanderthal.

In our opinion section today, C. Raja Mohan writes on why President Vladimir Putin has no choice but escalation in Ukraine, given Russia’s current standing in the war: “The triumphant ceremony in Moscow last Friday to mark the incorporation of eastern Ukrainian territories was marred by the fall of Lyman. Ukraine’s armed forces are poised to make further advances all across the military front stretching well over 1,000 km. Putin’s claim to incorporate the four districts was strained by the fact that Russia did not have full military control over these territories.”

Manav Thakkar is India’s real star at World Table Tennis Team Championships in China. Ahead of the final group match, he’s the only Indian to not lose a match at the event. For Manav, life has been all about making tough decisions. Thakkar narrates to The Indian Express what made him choose table tennis, the sport he kept losing as a kid.

