Daily Briefing: Fodder inflation at 9-year high; lead, cadmium found in groundwater near Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill; and more

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI-based fodder inflation stood at 25.54 per cent in August 2022, the highest in the last nine years.

🔴Rising fodder prices have put a huge burden on agricultural households, particularly with massive crop damage due to late and heavy monsoon rain, and the lumpy skin disease, which has spread across 15 states, killed almost a lakh cattle.

🔴 The fodder price rise has a direct bearing on the milk prices too.

🔴 Flagging the shortage of green and dry fodder in the country, Amaresh Chandra, Director, Indian Grassland & Fodder Research Institute, said, “One of the reasons for the shortage is that paddy and wheat straw is not fully converted into good quality fodder. In many parts of the country, farmers burn stubble, which causes further shortage of fodder.”

🔴 The Indian Express spoke to farmers in Rajasthan and Haryana to understand their plight. Read here.

An investigation by The Indian Express into the quality of groundwater near Bhalswa landfill has thrown up findings that raise concerns for those living there — lead was up to 50 times the acceptable limit and cadmium up to seven times. Heavy metals such as these can have adverse effects on one’s health.

In the latest edition of the Idea Exchange, British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis speaks on India being a top priority for the UK, the Indo-Pak relationship, the violence in Leicester and how there is no justification for Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale flagged issues of poverty, unemployment and rising inequality in the country and batted for creating a robust environment for entrepreneurship so that job seekers become job providers. He said the idea that only urban spaces will have jobs has emptied villages and turned urban lives into hell.

Launching his campaign for the Congress presidency, MP and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge said he was “the candidate of all” and disclosed that he had told his opponent Shashi Tharoor that it would be better if one person emerged as the consensus name for the post. Tharoor, he said, replied that there should be a fight in a democracy.

A Durga Puja in Kolkata organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha depicted the ‘asura’ as a bespectacled, dhoti-clad bald man appearing similar to Mahatma Gandhi. The organisers claimed the similarity was “coincidental” while maintaining that Gandhi needed to be criticised for his role in the freedom movement. The act, however, drew flak from all political parties, including the BJP.

The government is likely to broadbase efforts to curb auto emissions by incentivising through tax concessions technologies other than just battery electric vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment, which includes conventional hybrids, fuel cells and hydrogen internal combustion engine platforms.

As troubles in the UK economy continue with the pound tumbling, Adam Tooze, Professor of History, University of Columbia, explains what led to the current financial crisis, why UK GDP has stagnated, and how concerning is the risk of a recession or stagflation.

As Hyundai India gears up to clock its highest-ever annual sales in the country since its launched production in the Indian market in 1998, Tarun Garg, the Director (Sales) of Hyundai India, tells how high inflation and interest rates going up and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are the unknowns that may impact growth.

Opining on the inflation-climate change link, Ashok Gulati writes, “We may keep blaming developed economies and ask for climate justice, yet we will have to act fast and boldly to correct our own policies that increase GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and aggravate the situation.”

In a chat with The Indian Express, cricketer Sarfaraz Khan outlined what it took to score a bucketload of runs, a streak that has seen him leapfrog Don Bradman’s tally after 43 first-class innings, the process behind it and why he broke down when friend Suryakumar Yadav got picked for India.

Delhi confidential: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has not addressed a public meeting in a long time because of her fragile health condition, will travel to Karnataka this week to join Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completes one month. She could be accompanied by her daughter and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we speak about recent debates between India and the US on Russia and Pakistan. We also discuss the ongoing Chandigarh University video leak incident, and how a social media post about Navaratri by a Dalit lecturer at a Varanasi university led to his termination.

