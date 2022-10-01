Daily Briefing: Twists in Congress president polls race; RBI’s move to tackle inflation

Good morning

It’s Saturday!

1) With just over two weeks to go, the run-up to the Congress’ presidential election has had no dearth of political twists and turns. Here is the latest: after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed out of the race, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor filed their nomination papers on Friday.

This made one thing clear: after nearly two-and-a-half decades, the top post will be occupied by a non-Gandhi family member. With almost the entire top brass of the AICC rallying behind him, Kharge emerged as the unofficial establishment candidate and Tharoor the challenger.

Tharoor knew it was coming. Despite being part of the G-23, Tharoor’s nomination papers were not signed by any of the leading lights from the group of leaders. According to sources, Tharoor had reached out to many in the group but the assessment of its core leaders was that he was a “non-serious candidate”.

Meanwhile, the bigwigs — from Prithviraj Chavan to Bhupinder Singh Hooda — rallied behind Kharge, signing his nomination papers as proposers for the party’s presidential election.

2) For tracking Productivity-Linked Incentive claims efficiently and to tighten the incentive disbursal system under the government’s flagship incentive schemes for electric vehicles, the Heavy Industries Ministry is moving from a paper-based subsidy claims mechanism to a new digital platform that will trace the value addition achieved by a vehicle manufacturer using domestically produced inputs from equipment manufacturers. Here’s how it will work.

3) In our opinion section today, Saugata Bhattacharya writes about the RBI’s plans for the future and how further interest rate hikes are expected, but will be more calibrated. The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has voted to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9 per cent in a move to tame inflation.

Advertisement

4) Ravindra Jadeja’s injury was feared to be a big setback for India’s T20 World Cup tournament, but his replacement with “The Dandiya King’ seems more than equal to the task. Axar Patel’s stump to stump bowling was compared to him playing Dandiya, by fellow player Yuzvendra Chahal. “Axar bowls stump to stump with the ease of performing the dandiya,” Chahal said.

🍿 What to watch this weekend

This week, Kirubhakar Purushothaman reviews the highly-anticipated Mani Ratnam film ‘Poniyin Selvan 1’: “Here’s where Mani Ratnam wins. He cuts through the faff (honestly, there’s a lot in the text) and takes only things that move the story forward.” (4⭐)

The Express Saturday Quiz

Almost 5 years after India took the first steps towards the launch of the next generation of mobile telephony, 5G services are coming to the country. Which telecom provider was the top spender at the 5G spectrum auction in 2019?



a) Bharti Airtel