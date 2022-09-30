Daily Briefing: SC ruling on reproductive rights; Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for Congress prez polls today

Good morning,

Now, all women in the country, regardless of marital status, can undergo an abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy. In a significant ruling on reproductive rights, the Supreme Court Thursday extended the right to safe and legal abortion to unmarried and single women, saying it is the “right of every woman to make reproductive choices without undue interference from the State”.

Significantly, the bench also included marital rape survivors under the definition of sexual assault survivors who are eligible to terminate pregnancies beyond the 20-week deadline in law.

In an interview with The Indian Express, just hours before he files his nomiantion for the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor talks about his reasons for contesting, his plans for the party, the role of the Gandhi family, the importance of the poll for the future of the Congress, and says he realises both his strengths and his weaknesses.

Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as a frontrunner to be the third candidate for Congress presidency after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he will not contest for the post.

Citing the global supply chain-related constraints faced by the auto industry, the Government has deferred the implementation of mandatory six airbags in passenger cars by one year to October 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to set up quarantine bomas (enclosures) within the existing 5 sq km enclosure for another dozen cheetahs which are expected to arrive from South Africa at the Kuno-Palpur National Park before the end of the year.

There are several reasons for the declaration of Popular Front of India (PFI) as an “unlawful association” but over a decade-long campaign by the Sangh Parivar against the outfit, and its repeated demand for a ban on it can be considered as one of the most important. While the Sangh, through its various forums, has been flagging concerns related to PFI since its formation in 2007, in 2013 it openly named PFI in a resolution on radical outfits.

In our opinion section today, Avinash Paliwal writes on the Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: “The recent outbreak of communal tensions in Leicester after an India-Pakistan cricket match is a classic case of the Rashomon effect. Some blame the Hindutva politics abroad for the flaring up of the violence while some find British Islamists responsible. The timing of and ambiguity around communal tensions that flared recently in Leicester are a by-product of the convergence of geopolitical processes.”

While central banks in different countries continue to raise interest rates amid rising inflation, the US economy has seen a sharp inflow of funds, leading to the strengthening of dollars. While the rupee has lost 2.6% against the dollar this month, it has been among the more stable currencies in the current environment that has impacted, in varying degrees, almost all currencies and economies. We explain why the Rupee is still relatively stable; what happens now?

Divyansh Panwar, the former world number one shooter, a World Cup medallist, spent every waking minute of his life getting better so that he is better than everyone else on the day that matters – the final of the Olympics. But instead, he returned home ‘humiliated and embarrassed’, finishing 32nd out of 47 shooters in the 10m air rifle event. The story of an Olympic ‘failure’ transformed one of India’s shooting prospects.

Delhi confidential: Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik will address a farmers’ meet at UP’s Shamli on October 3. A vocal critic of the Centre, particularly on the issue of farmers, Malik in his upcoming engagement is bound to turn heads as he will share the stage with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary.

