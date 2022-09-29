Daily Briefing: What the ban on PFI means; Digvijaya Singh likely to contest Congress president polls

Good morning,

The Big Story

With the Centre banning the Popular Front of India and its affiliates for five years, today’s edition of The Indian Express takes a look at what prompted the ban, what it means for the organisation and its associates, and what options they have to appeal it.

🔴 The Ministry of Home Affairs invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to effect the ban, saying that the PFI and its affiliates are linked to terror groups like the ISIS and constitute a “major threat to internal security of the country”.

🔴 Sources said that the ban comes in the wake of over 1,300 criminal cases registered across the country by law enforcement agencies against PFI members and recoveries from them suggesting alleged terror links.

🔴 According to the MHA document, these recoveries include documents on how to make IEDs using easily available material and a CD related to Mission 2047 – a document containing material on converting India into an Islamic State.

Only in the Express

Walking alongside Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, The Indian Express’ cartoonist, E P Unny, documents the Congress leader’s journey to see India “in slow motion” in cartoons and conversations.

In our Opinion column today, Sanjaya Baru makes a case for India positioning itself as the voice for ‘Global South’ as it waits to take the chairmanship of G-20. “If G-20 is going to be stymied by the East-West conflict, why not try to breathe life into it as a platform for North-South dialogue? With three countries of the South — Indonesia, India and Brazil — taking charge of G-20 in 2022-24, this period offers an opportunity for North-South issues to be flagged,” he writes.

From the Front Page

In a fresh twist to the Congress presidential election saga, party leader Digvijaya Singh signalled his intention to throw his hat into the ring. Meanwhile, amid the standoff between Ashok Gehlot and the Congress high command, the Rajasthan Chief Minister is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in Delhi.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Supreme Court Collegium is accessing records of past judicial performances to make recommendations for appointment of judges to the top court. Data on number of judgements delivered, their quality and rates of disposal is expected to help the Collegium counter any apprehension or objection raised against a candidate.

More than nine months after the death of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat (retired), the government announced the appointment of Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) as the new CDS. Born on May 18, 1961, in Uttarakhand, Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981.

Must Read

One of the many benefits of millets is that they are gluten free and ideally suited for people with gluten allergy and irritable bowel syndrome. But also, replacing your white rice with bajra rotis and switching your breakfast bread and cereal with a ragi uttapam can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check, lose weight and prevent heart damage. Experts break down why millets are better than rice, wheat or your breakfast cereal to fight diabetes, heart diseases and weight loss.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reported to have said that the new ‘mini-Budget’ put forth by the UK government would likely “increase inequality” in Britain. It provides tax relief but does so at the cost of increased government borrowings. This has spooked the investors because they do not find the government’s growth plan credible. We take a look at the mess in the UK economy, and why the government is being criticised.

And Finally…

Gujarat is ready to host 15,000 athletes during the National Games. Meanwhile, Navratri and the much awaited Assembly elections are also around the corner. Here’s how the state and the athletes are gearing up for the Games.

Delhi confidential: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to begin his two-day Odisha tour on Thursday. During his stay in the state, Nadda will meet BJP office-bearers and workers, besides attending other events.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the significance of the Supreme Court live streaming its proceedings, NASA crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and an ambitious project to create the world’s largest dictionary in Sanskrit.

