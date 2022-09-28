Daily Briefing: Cong’s two-pronged strategy to contain Rajasthan crisis; power tussle between Baghel & T S Singh Deo; and more

Good morning,



Left red-faced by the defiance shown by its MLAs in Rajasthan, complicating their leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s bid for the Congress presidency, the party high command Tuesday started working on a two-pronged strategy to contain the crisis. It has allowed some leaders to open channels of communication with Gehlot and is exploring all options, including looking for an alternate candidate. The decision by the leadership is being seen as an indication that Gehlot is not out of the race for the top post.

Meanwhile, a similar power tussle continues to play out between Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader and state Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo. Amid the crisis in Rajasthan, Deo said he was still hopeful of a change of guard in his state although he will be completely subordinate to the decision of the high command. In an interview to The Indian Express, Singh Deo said, “One always feels that justice should be done.”

In our opinion section today, senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury writes on the political crisis in Rajasthan: “There was a time when chief ministers of states would get the shivers if the high command sent them an emissary…But India is changing and so is the Congress party. If something has underscored this changing reality dramatically, it is Rajasthan, and the defiance by none other than its chief minister, Ashok Gehlot.”

A little over a year ago, Vijay Rupani was asked to step down as Chief Minister of Gujarat. “They told me the previous night and I submitted the resignation the very next day,” he told The Indian Express. He was recently appointed as the party in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. In an interview, he speaks about taking charge of Punjab, meeting his goals during his term as CM, and why he thinks BJP will return to power in the state with a bigger majority.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s prayer to stay proceedings pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a request by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for recognition of his faction as the real Shiv Sena and permission to use the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol.

A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the US decision to provide a $450-million sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet was “not fooling anybody”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is not a new programme.

A day before the Centre announced it was banning the PFI, over 270 people linked to the outfit were detained or arrested in a series of raids across seven states.

Shimla, a city that frequently comes to a halt on its famous Mall Road and other bottlenecks, is set to get its own multi-station ropeway. With 15 stations, the ropeway at Shimla, to be built over 14.69 km, will have five lines — Blue (4.67 km), Green (3.4 km), Magenta (2.9 km), Red (2.1 km) and Yellow (2.5 km). Phase 1 of the ropeway project will cover crucial tourist points along with stretches of daily commute.

After several years, the doors of the scriptorium and the editorial room of the prestigious Encyclopaedic Sanskrit Dictionary were opened for students and the general public. Though its year of completion remains unknown, the final word count is estimated to touch 20 lakh and would be the world’s largest dictionary of Sanskrit. We take a look at how the dictionary is taking shape.

For several years, a broken glass window remained unfixed at the Mascot Hotel in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The story goes that a hefty six from Viv Richards shattered the glass and the hotel wore it as a badge of honour. The waiters would take the guests around and proudly show them the unattended window. But, did Richards in fact hit a six to smash the hotel window or did the city of stories imagine it? Express tries to unravel the mystery

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the draft telecommunication bill and concerns over it, cattle let lose in Gujarat as a form of protest, and Maharashtra government aims to study the Muslim community of the state.

