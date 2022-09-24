Daily Briefing: Gehlot vs Tharoor in Congress presidential race; Adani’s global footprint with India’s infrastructure diplomacy; and more

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: Gehlot vs Tharoor in Congress pres race; a food delivery executive’s fight for justice; what to watch this weekend; and more.

1) With the nomination process kicking off today, the election for the Congress president post is set to see a contest after a gap of 22 years. Here’s what we know: Rahul Gandhi isn’t contesting. This means the party is looking at the prospect of a non-Gandhi at the helm for the first time in two-and-a-half decades.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has thrown his hat into the ring. He officially announced his decision to contest for the post on Friday after attempting to convince Rahul to return as Congress president in vain during his meeting with him on Thursday.

But if Gehlot becomes Congress president, who will take over as Rajasthan’s chief minister? Well, the Congress’ high command seems to be leaning towards Sachin Pilot as Gehlot’s successor. Pilot has long hoped to clinch the CM’s chair but the party opted to go with Gehlot. Friction between the two leaders first surfaced during the 2018 polls.

Gehlot is set to face off against Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the top post. The build up to the contest this time is as chaotic as it was in 2000, when Jitendra Prasada faced off against Sonia Gandhi for the top post, two years into her presidency. Here’s what happened.

2) With no action on his police complaint, a food delivery executive who was allegedly assaulted by an Army Major at a Gurgaon society last year took his ‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’ to the court — and has now managed to get an FIR registered. Both men have a different version of how the events unfolded. Read the full story

Advertisement

3) The world’s third-richest person, Gautam Adani has expanded his business from mines to ports and logistics, the conglomerate has been expanding across sectors, regions. This has gone hand in hand with India’s diplomatic and strategic outreach. In our opinion section today, Nirupama Subramanian writes about the Adani group’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy.

4) “Today’s era is not of war,” PM Modi’s comment to Russian President Valdimir Putin on the Ukraine crisis, during the SCO meet, has caught the world’s attention. India’s stand was pretty soft on the Russian invasion. From Delhi’s perspective, PM Modi has not said anything new. But, framing it publicly and clearly is a powerful message that Delhi needs Moscow to ensure a resilient and reliable supply chain for its defence needs. Shubhajit Roy explains why telling Russia to abandon war is in India’s interest.

🍿 What to watch this weekend

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Dulquer Salman-starrer ‘Chup’: “The trouble with Chup (yikes, am I actually saying this) is that while I smiled at the outlandishness of the plot, it was not as successful in making me suspend my disbelief.”

The Express Saturday Quiz

Advertisement

Hilary Mantel, one of Britain’s most decorated novelists, passed away on Thursday. Two of her novels from the same trilogy won the Booker Prize — an unprecedented feat. Name the books.

Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies Shuggie Bain and the Luminaries Hotel du Lac and Wolf Hall

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Susobhan Roy