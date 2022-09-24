scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Daily Briefing: Gehlot vs Tharoor in Congress presidential race; Adani’s global footprint with India’s infrastructure diplomacy; and more

Gehlot vs Tharoor in Congress pres race; a food delivery executive’s fight for justice; what to watch this weekend; and more.

Top news on September 24, 2022.

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: Gehlot vs Tharoor in Congress pres race; a food delivery executive’s fight for justice; what to watch this weekend; and more.

1) With the nomination process kicking off today, the election for the Congress president post is set to see a contest after a gap of 22 years. Here’s what we know: Rahul Gandhi isn’t contesting. This means the party is looking at the prospect of a non-Gandhi at the helm for the first time in two-and-a-half decades. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has thrown his hat into the ring. He officially announced his decision to contest for the post on Friday after attempting to convince Rahul to return as Congress president in vain during his meeting with him on Thursday. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...

But if Gehlot becomes Congress president, who will take over as Rajasthan’s chief minister? Well, the Congress’ high command seems to be leaning towards Sachin Pilot as Gehlot’s successor. Pilot has long hoped to clinch the CM’s chair but the party opted to go with Gehlot. Friction between the two leaders first surfaced during the 2018 polls. 

Gehlot is set to face off against Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the top post. The build up to the contest this time is as chaotic as it was in 2000, when Jitendra Prasada faced off against Sonia Gandhi for the top post, two years into her presidency. Here’s what happened. 

2) With no action on his police complaint, a food delivery executive who was allegedly assaulted by an Army Major at a Gurgaon society last year took his ‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’ to the court — and has now managed to get an FIR registered. Both men have a different version of how the events unfolded. Read the full story

Advertisement

3) The world’s third-richest person, Gautam Adani has expanded his business from mines to ports and logistics, the conglomerate has been expanding across sectors, regions. This has gone hand in hand with India’s diplomatic and strategic outreach. In our opinion section today, Nirupama Subramanian writes about the Adani group’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy.

4) “Today’s era is not of war,” PM Modi’s comment to Russian President Valdimir Putin on the Ukraine crisis, during the SCO meet, has caught the world’s attention. India’s stand was pretty soft on the Russian invasion. From Delhi’s perspective, PM Modi has not said anything new. But, framing it publicly and clearly is a powerful message that Delhi needs Moscow to ensure a resilient and reliable supply chain for its defence needs. Shubhajit Roy explains why telling Russia to abandon war is in India’s interest.

🍿 What to watch this weekend 

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the latest Dulquer Salman-starrer ‘Chup’: “The trouble with Chup (yikes, am I actually saying this) is that while I smiled at the outlandishness of the plot, it was not as successful in making me suspend my disbelief.”

The Express Saturday Quiz

Advertisement

Hilary Mantel, one of Britain’s most decorated novelists, passed away on Thursday. Two of her novels from the same trilogy won the Booker Prize — an unprecedented feat. Name the books. 

  1. Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies 
  2. Shuggie Bain and the Luminaries 
  3. Hotel du Lac and Wolf Hall 

Until tomorrow, 

Rahel Philipose and Susobhan Roy 

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 08:26:49 am
Next Story

I would feel awkward if I had to play Salman Khan’s bhabhi or mother after starring opposite him: Ayesha Jhulka on her comeback

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement