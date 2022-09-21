Daily Briefing: Express investigation part 2; SC bench flags new listing norms; and more

Good morning,

Express Investigation Part 2

An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that of the 147 key politicians probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past 18 years, over 85 per cent were from Opposition ranks.

🔴 Of the 121 prominent politicians who have been under the ED’s probe since 2014 (under NDA-II), 95 per cent belonged to the Opposition rank. In contrast, under the UPA regime (2004 to 2014) of the 26 political leaders probed by the agency, 54 per cent were from the Opposition.

🔴 It’s a pattern that mirrors the CBI’s casebook. Part 1 of The Indian Express investigation showed that there has been a surge in the number of Opposition leaders under the CBI scanner under the NDA-II government, as compared to the UPA government before it.

🔴 Read the full list of names under the ED’s scanner during UPA (2004-2014) and NDA (2014-present) here.

🔴 Know more about the ED’s history and its sword arm – Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here.

In a bid to ease pressure on judges, a full court resolved to tweak the new system of listing cases for hearing in the Supreme Court. According to sources, as opposed to hearing fresh matters within a span of 2 hours post-lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, fresh matters remaining unheard on Tuesday afternoon would be carried over for hearing on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Express RTI: The Kasa Police Station has pointed out several lacunae in the National Highway 48 stretch, where Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were killed in an accident, such as sudden conversion of three lanes into two lanes, absence of signboards to alert drivers, and lack of yellow blinkers on the road dividers and the bridge.

With the Congress’ presidential election just weeks away, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has given clear signals to MLAs from the state that he will be contesting for the post of Congress President if Rahul Gandhi is not contesting. Gehlot has said that he has a meeting lined up with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi this week.

A disturbing video surfaced on social media yesterday, where young female kabaddi players were seen serving themselves food from dishes kept on the floor of a toilet at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Saharanpur. Since then, the UP government has suspended the regional sports officer of Saharanpur.

“I could have sent my son away, hidden him for some time…par upar wale se kaise chupata mein (But how would I have hidden him from God)?”

On September 5, the body of a young boy was recovered from inside a mosque in Haryana’s Nuh district. Police discovered that the boy was killed by a teenager, who studied with him at a local madrasa. Days after the incident, the father of the teenager, accused in the crime, handed his son over to the authorities. The incident has left behind a trail of emotions – a grieving mother struggling to come to terms with her son’s death, a father bound by his sense of duty and his faith, and a maulvi anguished by the events of the last fortnight.

India’s 2023 Oscar entry is a Pan Nalin-directed coming-of-age drama, set against the backdrop of cinemas in India that saw the transition from celluloid to digital — Chhello Show (Last Film Show). While the selection might have surprised the audience, the Film Federation of India President producer TP Aggarwal says inside the jury room, the Gujarati film was a “unanimous” choice, with popular films like RRR and The Kashmir Files holding no competition against it.

In our opinion section today, Satish Deshpande writes on the issue of reservation for Dalit Christians and Muslims: “To use a newly-famous word, the real issue here is the kartavya (duty) of the Indian state. A fresh study is definitely needed, but the existing evidence already shows that DMs and DCs suffer from the same kind of social discrimination as Hindu or Sikh Dalits.”

The Tata Group is set to commence the process of consolidating its airline companies under the Air India brand, starting with transferring its ownership in AirAsia India to Air India shortly and with an indicative time limit of wrapping up the consolidation of its entire airline business under a single umbrella latest by 2024. Here’s the plan, set to be carried out by 2024.

A clap and a thumbs-up was what R Praggnanandhaa earned from World Champion Magnus Carlsen after their latest meeting ended in a draw in round eight of the Julius Baer Cup on Tuesday. The match was yet another salvo in a growing cluster of contests between the two spanning multiple tournaments and different sets of situations.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: No longer part of the Union Cabinet, former Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is a man on a mission. He has spent the last few months travelling across Uttar Pradesh. With just about a year-and-a-half left for the General Election, Naqvi is intensifying his visits to the state, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

