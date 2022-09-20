Daily Briefing: Surge in Opp leaders in CBI net under NDA; Shashi Tharoor likely to contest Cong Prez polls

Good morning,

An investigation by The Indian Express reveals that in the span of 18 years, under the governments of the Congress and BJP, close to 200 key politicians were booked, arrested, raided or questioned by the CBI — of these, over 80 per cent have been from the ranks of the Opposition.

🔴 The trend has got sharply more pronounced since the NDA took charge in 2014.

🔴 Under the Congress-led UPA’s 10 years at the helm (2004-2014), 60 per cent of the 72 political leaders who came under the CBI scanner were from the Opposition. Whereas, under the BJP-led NDA-II’s eight years in power so far, at least 95 per cent of the 124 leaders who have faced CBI probes are from the Opposition.

🔴 Take a look at the full list of names under the CBI scanner during UPA (2004-2014) and NDA (2014-present) here.

🔴 To know more about the CBI’s uneasy history, doubts over its credibility and its struggle to fix processes, click here.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday that she believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not behind the alleged misuse of CBI and ED — that was the handiwork of some BJP leaders.

The much-awaited elections for the post of the Congress President could see a contest after 22 years. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has conveyed to Sonia Gandhi that he was considering contesting. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could also enter the fray, sources said, if Rahul Gandhi remains firm on his decision to not contest the elections.

The body of Haswan Nishad, who said he was 16, has been lying in the mortuary of Sion Hospital in Mumbai for over a month now. Brought to a children’s home after he was found loitering, Haswan was allegedly beaten to death by his fellow inmates. Mumbai Police now has an unfinished task on its hands: tracing the boy’s family in Delhi.

The Supreme Court has referred the matter of death sentences to a five-judge Constitution bench. The court said a “uniform approach” is needed on “granting real and meaningful opportunity” to convicts on Death Row, and noted “a clear conflict of opinions” between some of its earlier decisions on granting hearing in such cases.

After pulling off a spectacular victory in the Punjab Assembly election, the AAP has announced that its RS MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, both of whom had managed the party’s campaign in the northern state, will now be in charge of the organisation in poll-bound Gujarat. We spoke to Chadha about his plans and the biggest challenges he believes he will face there. “BJP in Gujarat is a well-oiled machinery with unlimited muscle, media and money power. It is like no other election,” Chadha said.

How does India donate? The ‘How india Gives 2020-21’ report, released by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP), Ashoka University, found that Indians donated Rs 23,700 crore in cash between October 2020 and September 2021. The survey found that about 64% of total donations went to religious organisations. Overall, the report says, the highest number of donations were made by the middle-class and the lower-income households.

In our opinion section today, senior advocate to the Supreme Court, Fali S Nariman, writes on the origin of the Constitution’s ‘basic structure’: “The basic structure theory was the response of an anxious and activist court to the experience of the working of India’s Constitution during its first 25 years. It has come to stay more because of political compulsions than acquiescence because initially for a long period, no single political party in India had secured a two-thirds representation in Parliament.”

Several petitions are pending before the Supreme Court seeking Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation benefits for Dalits who converted to Christianity or Islam. With the Centre likely to soon decide on setting up a national commission to study the social, economic and educational status of Dalits who converted to religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism, we take a look at the story so far.

India has thrown its lot behind Kohli after they went through a very conservative ‘experimental’ phase which lacked real experiments. India didn’t quite explore trying Rishab Pant as opener or even giving Prithvi Shaw a go to see how he does. Or give Suryakumar Yadav the No.3 position. In fact, they demoted Deepak Hooda after he had done well at the top. So, after going around in circles, India have come back to Kohli.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: While the Congress’ Maharashtra unit joined several states in demanding that Rahul Gandhi return as the party president, the meeting of the PCC general body saw some behind-the-scenes activities. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan told Pradesh Returning Officer M M Pallam Raju that through a resolution he wanted to thank Sonia for calling elections for the top post, but Raju was hesitant. Finally only two resolutions were passed: one urging Rahul to take over, and a second authorising Congress chief to decide on appointment of the state chief and nominate AICC delegates.

🐾 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the objectives, concerns and challenges of relocating the African cheetahs to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

