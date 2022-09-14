Daily Briefing: How India and China completed disengagement process; Kejriwal’s dinner with Ahmedabad autowalla; and more

Good morning,



🔴 Big Story

After a day’s delay, Indian and Chinese troops completed the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said on Tuesday. The six-day process had five components: stopping of “forward deployments”; return of troops of both sides to their respective areas; dismantling of “all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure”; restoring “landforms in the area” to pre-standoff positions by both sides; stopping of forward deployment in a “phased, coordinated and verified manner”, and ensuring structures are “dismantled and mutually verified”.

Only in the Express

In our opinion section today, Amitabh Kundu and Khalid Khan write on why improving access to quality education could be the solution to India’s stunted improvement on the Human Development Index.

From the Front Page

🔴 India will host the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

🔴 At a time when private investment continues to be subdued, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew parallels with the mythological character ‘Hanuman’ and urged the industry to step up its investments.

🔴 After several BJP workers and police personnel were injured in a face-off in Kolkata during a protest march, the High Court asked the state’s Home Secretary to submit a report by September 19 on allegations that BJP supporters were prevented from attending the march to the State Secretariat in Howrah, as part of the party’s “Nabanna Abhiyan”.

🔴 Citing “vacillating” support from the local civil administration, the Army’s zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar has told the Punjab government that the recruitment rallies in the state, under the short-term Agnipath scheme, may either be “held in abeyance” or shifted to neighbouring states.

Must Read

Advertisement

Vikram Dantani, a 27-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Ahmedabad, had an unlikely dinner guest on Monday night — AAP National convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM went to Dantani’s house, located in Devipujak Dantani Nagar in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodiya Assembly constituency, which is a BJP bastion represented by CM Bhupendra Patel. While the Dantanis have been voting for the BJP, the Covid lockdowns and consequent price rise forced a rethink of their choice. On Monday, his auto had two AAP flags flying on the roof when Kejriwal rode it.

In the 10 years since it was developed, the genome-editing technology called CRISPR has begun to deliver on the near unlimited potential that scientists say it has to improve the quality of human life. The technology enables a simple but remarkably efficient way to ‘edit’ the genetic codes of living organisms, thus opening up the possibility of ‘correcting’ genetic information to cure diseases, prevent physical deformities, or to even produce cosmetic enhancements. What is it and how does it work? We explain.

And Finally

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi will release three cheetahs — two male siblings and a female — into an enclosure at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to launch the re-introduction of the species in India. Hours before PM Modi’s arrival, a helicopter with all eight cheetahs from Namibia on board will land 200 metres away from the enclosure inside the core area of 748-square-km Kuno National Park. The cheetahs, all aged between five and six, will be quarantined in the enclosures for the next one month where they will be under constant observation.

Advertisement

🤫 Delhi Confidential: In a bid to bridge the gap between the government and society, the BJP has launched a programme called ‘Breakfast Meetings’, where policy leaders, officials and experts from UP government will meet eminent personalities from industry, media, culture and other sections of the society to explain the government’s initiatives and the purpose of its programmes.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the Varanasi court’s verdict on Gyanvapi mosque, fire in Secunderabad killed eight people, and an election candidate distributed hooch which led to the death of six people.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose





