scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Daily Briefing: How India and China completed disengagement process; Kejriwal’s dinner with Ahmedabad autowalla; and more

In today’s edition: India and China complete disengagement process; Kejriwal’s dinner with Ahmedabad autowalla; Kuno ready to host eight cheetahs from Africa; and more.

Top news on September 14, 2022

Good morning,

🔴 Big Story 

After a day’s delay, Indian and Chinese troops completed the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said on Tuesday. The six-day process had five components: stopping of “forward deployments”; return of troops of both sides to their respective areas; dismantling of “all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure”; restoring “landforms in the area” to pre-standoff positions by both sides; stopping of forward deployment in a “phased, coordinated and verified manner”, and ensuring structures are “dismantled and mutually verified”.

Only in the Express 

In our opinion section today, Amitabh Kundu and Khalid Khan write on why improving access to quality education could be the solution to India’s stunted improvement on the Human Development Index. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

From the Front Page 

🔴 India will host the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

🔴 At a time when private investment continues to be subdued, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew parallels with the mythological character ‘Hanuman’ and urged the industry to step up its investments.

🔴 After several BJP workers and police personnel were injured in a face-off in Kolkata during a protest march, the High Court asked the state’s Home Secretary to submit a report by September 19 on allegations that BJP supporters were prevented from attending the march to the State Secretariat in Howrah, as part of the party’s “Nabanna Abhiyan”. 

🔴 Citing “vacillating” support from the local civil administration, the Army’s zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar has told the Punjab government that the recruitment rallies in the state, under the short-term Agnipath scheme, may either be “held in abeyance” or shifted to neighbouring states.

Must Read 

Advertisement

Vikram Dantani, a 27-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Ahmedabad, had an unlikely dinner guest on Monday night — AAP National convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM went to Dantani’s house, located in Devipujak Dantani Nagar in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodiya Assembly constituency, which is a BJP bastion represented by CM Bhupendra Patel. While the Dantanis have been voting for the BJP, the Covid lockdowns and consequent price rise forced a rethink of their choice. On Monday, his auto had two AAP flags flying on the roof when Kejriwal rode it.

In the 10 years since it was developed, the genome-editing technology called CRISPR has begun to deliver on the near unlimited potential that scientists say it has to improve the quality of human life. The technology enables a simple but remarkably efficient way to ‘edit’ the genetic codes of living organisms, thus opening up the possibility of ‘correcting’ genetic information to cure diseases, prevent physical deformities, or to even produce cosmetic enhancements. What is it and how does it work? We explain. 

And Finally 

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi will release three cheetahs — two male siblings and a female — into an enclosure at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to launch the re-introduction of the species in India. Hours before PM Modi’s arrival, a helicopter with all eight cheetahs from Namibia on board will land 200 metres away from the enclosure inside the core area of 748-square-km Kuno National Park. The cheetahs, all aged between five and six, will be quarantined in the enclosures for the next one month where they will be under constant observation. 

Advertisement

🤫 Delhi Confidential: In a bid to bridge the gap between the government and society, the BJP has launched a programme called ‘Breakfast Meetings’, where policy leaders, officials and experts from UP government will meet eminent personalities from industry, media, culture and other sections of the society to explain the government’s initiatives and the purpose of its programmes.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the Varanasi court’s verdict on Gyanvapi mosque, fire in Secunderabad killed eight people, and an election candidate distributed hooch which led to the death of six people.

Until tomorrow, 

Rahel Philipose



First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:57:10 am
Next Story

Chennai News Live Updates: DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Vijayabaskar’s properties, seizes gold, cash and incriminating documents

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
Queen Elizabeth's final trip is most tracked flight in history

Queen Elizabeth's final trip is most tracked flight in history

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

China opens up its borders but no direct flights, students want Centre’s help

After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever
Delhi

After 2-year Covid hiatus, Ramlila events are back — bigger than ever

Jean Luc-Godard, one of the legends of French New Wave cinema

Jean Luc-Godard, one of the legends of French New Wave cinema

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement