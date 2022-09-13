Daily Briefing: What Varanasi court said in Gyanvapi case; retail inflation rises to 7%

Good morning,

The Big Story

The Varanasi District Court dismissed the challenge by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee against the civil suits that sought the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities within the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

🔴 The preliminary ruling means that the cases can now be heard on merits where the parties have to present evidence to prove their claims.

🔴 The mosque side had argued that the suits were barred under three specific laws, including the The Places of Worship Act, 1991. Here’s how the court responded.

🔴 The interpretation of the 1991 Act — a Constitutional challenge to which is pending before the Supreme Court — in the Mathura and Varanasi cases effectively tilts the scales in favour of the party making a claim to change the religious character of a place of worship.

🔴 Meanwhile, as the BJP celebrated the court’s verdict, the party’s central leaders maintained that both BJP and the government should focus on the “ideology of development followed by PM Modi” and leave issues such as temple disputes to outfits like the VHP.

Only in the Express

#ExpressHealth: The moment we start getting into a cycle where our behaviour, our thoughts and our actions are about whether these are liked by others or not, when we seek approval, it starts affecting our sense of self. Dr Samir Parikh writes about how this may affect your social life and your mental health, and how to overcome it.

From the Front Page

Advertisement

Fueled by a rise in food prices, retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August, marking the eight consecutive month above the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4 +/- 2 per cent.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday launched search operations at over 50 locations across the country in connection with cases involving Punjab gangs and their nexus with terror groups.

Must Read

How do you transport eight African cheetahs — five females and three males — from the Namibian capital of Windhoek to Jaipur? Well, the Environment ministry has a plan in place — first they will board a chartered Boeing 747 cargo flight to Rajasthan. From Jaipur, they will take a 42-minute helicopter ride to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh where a temporary helipad has been constructed. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said all preparations for the inter-country translocation of the cheetahs were complete.

Advertisement

London-based lawyer and commentator writes on the challenge for UK PM Liz Truss: “As a starting point, Truss will need to reunite her party after a bitter leadership contest. Her margin of victory was narrower than anticipated, at 57 per cent to Rishi Sunak’s 43 per cent. She did not have a majority of Tory MPs on her side. Nor did she secure a majority among eligible Tory party members, given that nearly 18 per cent abstained. Nonetheless, she has considerable ministerial experience and understands how the complex machinery of government works.”

The NITI Aayog — the think-tank at the Central level — will handhold each state to set up similar bodies, replacing their planning boards for faster and inclusive economic growth, in tandem with the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The move is in recognition of the fact that except for sectors like defence, railways and highways, the national gross domestic product (GDP) growth is an aggregation of states’ rates of growth.

And Finally…

After pacer Arshdeep Singh was trolled on social media over the dropped catch of Asif Ali in the last over of the Asia Cup Super-Four match against Pakistan, he had a chat with coach Jaswant Rai. On Monday, when he was named in the 15-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rai had something to celebrate at his Chandigarh Academy. “Like any player, Arshdeep was a bit tense but then we told him that he has done all the hard work and does not have to worry,” Rai said.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: To ensure that leaders refrain from cake-cutting and other such rituals on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday this time on September 17, BJP president J P Nadda has come out with strict instructions. The party is organising ‘sewa pakhwada (service fortnight)’ from September 17 to October 2 during which events such as blood donation camps, seminars, tree plantations, etc., will be organised.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the latest findings of the Human Development Report (HDR), a blacklisted betting site aggressively promoting itself in India, and why India has put curbs on rice exports.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta

Advertisement