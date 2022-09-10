Daily Briefing: Kappan gets bail; inside the containers holding Bharat Jodo yatris; and more

Good Morning,

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: Kappan gets bail; inside the containers holding Bharat Jodo yatris; how to cheat in chess; what to watch this weekend; and more.

Speaking after her husband was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, Raihana, Siddique Kappan’s wife, said that the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has stood with the family throughout. At the time of his arrest, Kappan was the Secretary of the Delhi unit of the KUWJ. Soon after his arrest, the union filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging Kappan’s custody. The KUWJ approached the SC once again when the Uttar Pradesh Police and jail authorities were not allowing Kappan to meet his family and advocate, Manikandan said. “After that, he was permitted to call his family,” he added.

Why was he arrested? Two years ago, Kappan was arrested and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by Uttar Pradesh Police, which claimed he was linked to the radical Popular Front of India (PFI). At the time, Kappan and three others were heading to the Hathras home of a young Dalit woman who died after an alleged gangrape. The police claimed that literature meant to incite riots had been seized from the vehicle in which he was travelling.

What did the SC say? Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said, “Every person has a right to free expression. He is trying to show that the (Hathras) victim needs justice, and raises a common voice. Will this be a crime in the eyes of law?”

🔴 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the third day of his nationwide wide Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil on Friday. Here’s what happened:

Hashtag politics: The BJP’s official social media handle put out an image of the Congress leader alongside a T-shirt similar to what he was wearing with a price tag that said INR 41,257, and a caption that read, “Bharat, Dekho”. In response, Saral Patel, the Congress’s national social media convener, said the BJP was “rattled by the public’s response” to the yatra and was “trying everything to divert people’s attention from it”.

Who is the Congress’ next President? Breaking his silence on the coming Congress presidential election and reports that he is not keen to contest, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said he does not see any “contradiction” between not heading the Congress party and yet leading – or “participating” in his words — the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said he has clearly decided what he is going to do and asserted “there is no confusion in my mind at all”.

Congress on wheels: About 60 truck-mounted container vans turn into air conditioned bedrooms for the Yatris everyday. The containers are parked in colour-coded zones, depending on the number of beds they have. Apart from ones the 120-odd partymen walking alongside Rahul, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, are staying in, there is a container turned into a mini-conference hall. We take you inside these containers.

🔴 In our opinion section today, Lord Meghnad Desai writes on how Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, shepherded the UK into modernity: “There was a social revolution in the Second Elizabethan Age. What was a staid, conservative, repressed society broke through into modernity. Not only was “swinging Britain” inaugurated in the early Sixties by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and the explosion of pop music but homosexuality was legalised and abortion became available on the National Health Service. By the time of the last years of her reign, the full gamut of LGBTQI persons and their fight for identity became a part of daily conversations and debates.”

The chess world was rocked when five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to quit the $500,000 Sinquefield Cup after losing a game to 19-year-old American Hans Niemann. Some top players have said that he quit because he suspected Niemann of cheating. While Niemann’s case will take some time to die down, cheating/colluding has never been alien to chess. The sport has a long history of it and it kind of amplified with the advent of online chess.

Shoes, cheat codes, dark sunglasses with micro-camera, visible assistance – various nefarious methods have been deployed by players in the past. In our explained section today, we take a look at some of these methods.

🍿 What to watch this weekend

This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’: “Despite all those non-stop computer graphics, the opulence of the sets, the starry array, the film’s commitment to its razzle dazzle, we never really buy into it completely. I had to work hard to fall into it, and I kept falling out of it.” (1.5 ⭐)

