Daily Briefing: Express RTI into bad loans under Covid relief scheme; New Apple Ultra watch; and more

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue today, we bring you the top reads from our edition — Express RTI into bad loans under Covid-relief scheme; the new Apple Ultra Watch; Bengaluru’s floods and more

Only in the Express

One in every six loans disbursed under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLG Scheme) launched as part of the Covid-19 relief package in May 2020 has turned bad in just 27 months, according to information obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act.

🔴 This indicates continuing distress in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

🔴 The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC), which manages and provides guarantees to these loans, has said that loans to 16.4 per cent of the total 98.86 lakh accounts turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

🔴 Though the number of loan accounts that have turned bad are high, the quantum of bad loans is low in value terms. A banker explained this is because the initial lot of NPAs are from smaller loans extended earlier in the scheme.

Express in Cupertino: At the ‘Far Out’ event, Apple launched its Apple Watch Ultra, pushing the limits on what a wearable can achieve but also pushing the most popular watch into what was its last frontier: the top-end segment aimed at endurance users and athletes.

Apple’s September event is now over. (Express Photo by Nandagopal Rajan) Apple’s September event is now over. (Express Photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

The Big Story

The Income Tax Department conducted “surveys” of the premises of Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Oxfam India, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF). Officials indicated the “surveys” could be linked to irregularities in their fundings and as part of action against some registered unrecognised political parties.

From the Front Page

Under the new land lease policy of Railways, setting up of cargo terminals and cargo-related activities on its land will attract a rate of 1.5 per cent of current market value of land per annum with a 6 per cent annual increment accounting for inflation, for up to 35 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue in the heart of the national capital on Thursday evening. The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of Rajpath — now renamed as Kartavya Path — from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the country’s economic growth remains a priority for the government, while job creation and equitable distribution of wealth were the other focus areas. She pointed out that inflation has come down to “manageable levels”.

Launching his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on the BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ pitch, accusing it and the RSS of treating the Tricolour as their “personal property”, and arguing that the national flag does not belong to any particular religion.

Must Read

In a span of seven days, Bengaluru was marooned twice, bringing the city to a standstill, with the 131.6 mm of rainfall that the city received on September 5 the highest since the 132.3 mm of rainfall on September 26, 2014. Environmentalists and urban experts agree that while the heavy rains of the past few days did contribute to the collapse of Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure, the city has come to a standstill with far less. We speak to some of the worst-effected.

Twenty cities out of 131 selected by the Union Environment Ministry for its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have attained the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (60 microgram per cubic meter) in 2021-22, compared to their 2017 levels, the ministry disclosed on Wednesday. Ninety-five of these 131 cities have shown air quality improvement, with Varanasi recording the most marked improvement — of 53% — in air quality levels. PM10 data shows that all metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, have shown significant improvement in air quality in 2021-22 compared to 2017.

In our opinion section today, MN Sabharwal and Manish Sabharwal write on how a new voter list in Jammu and Kashmir will deepen democracy: “Article 370’s death must birth a new J&K voter list that includes all residents by the new deadline of November 25 because our Constitution was written by good ancestors who ensured India doesn’t weigh our citizens but counts them.”

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 14,500 schools across India will be upgraded to showcase components of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM SHRI scheme — a new centrally sponsored scheme under which the initiative will be implemented. What is it? What does it have to do with NEP? We explain.

And Finally

Express in UAE: No team can do without drama in this Asia Cup. A fourth successive game was decided in the last over. After Pakistan had restricted Afghanistan to 129/6, the match seemed sewn up, the Sunday seemed all set for a Pakistan-Sri Lanka final. But there was a twist, rather a series of twists before Pakistan sneaked into the final with a one-wicket win over a defiant Afghanistan, whose players were reduced to tears.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: During his ongoing visit to Mongolia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been gifted a horse by Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Singh had received another horse during his last visit to the country in 2018. While the current one — described as a “magnificent beauty” by the minister — is named Tejas, the last one was named Mangal, a “symbol of friendship between India and Mongolia”. Like last time, Singh would leave Tejas in Mongolia itself.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the challenges ahead of Liz Truss, why Bengaluru has been flooded, and how political rivals are coming together in UP.

