Daily Briefing: SC says no to Ganesh puja at Bengaluru Idgah ground; Anna Hazare hits out Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy

In two separate disputes over Idgah grounds in Karnataka, the Supreme Court said no to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the land in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, while the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court declined to stay an order of the Hubbali Mayor allowing the celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali.

🔴 The HC ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah maidan in Hubbali unlike the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. The bench ruled that “facts are different” and in this case the Anjuman–i-Islam is not entitled to a benefit as passed by the Supreme Court in the Bengaluru matter.

🔴 Reacting to the SC’s order on maintaining “status quo” at the Bengaluru ground, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Imam of Jamia Masjid, told The Indian Express that they will abide by it but will continue to fight for land ownership.

🔴 Meanwhile, we take a look at the timeline of the dispute surrounding the Chamarajpet Idgah, and how the Karnataka government pushed for expansion of the use of the Idgah land.

In an interview with The Indian Express, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, speaks about a variety of issues concerning the party, the factors that drove him to the “point of no return”, Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, his view on Congress’s future, and his own political plans.

🔴 The Supreme Court disposed of a batch of 11 pleas, which had been pending since 2002-2003, seeking its intervention in the post-Godhra riots cases in Gujarat noting that they had become infructuous in view of the subsequent developments in the matter.

🔴 The Union government plans to draw up a “benchmark framework” to assess students at the secondary and higher secondary level to bring about “uniformity” across state and central boards. The proposed regulator, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) will also be tasked with holding periodic learning outcome tests.

🔴 @balajikijaiin, the Twitter user whose post led to the arrest of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, was identified by the Delhi Police after receiving a response from Twitter about his IP address. The user, a 36-year-old real estate businessman who lives in Delhi’s Dwarka and hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan, recorded his statement before the police in the case, The Indian Express has learnt.

🔴 In a letter addressed to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, social activist Anna Hazare has criticised the AAP government’s excise policy which was withdrawn recently. Accusing Kejriwal of “forgetting his own ideals” and being “drunk on power”, Hazare said the new policy would encourage liquor sale and consumption, and increase corruption.

Women heading panchayats in Punjab will no longer be able to send proxies to attend official meetings on their behalf. This new mandate was introduced by the state government after it was informed that male family members of several women sarpanches were attending official meetings on their behalf. The AAP government has now directed Deputy Commissioners and other district officials to ensure that women sarpanches attend all official meetings personally.

With the Assembly elections in Rajasthan months away, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje seems to be fighting a desperate battle to retain her dominance in the state BJP and to emerge as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. The BJP is playing it safe, choosing to ignore the elephant in the room. But Vasundhara is not one to sit quietly and toe the line drawn by the national leadership, party sources said. “Raje is a fighter… she will not give up. It does not matter who supports her,” said a party leader who is familiar with developments in Rajasthan.

In our opinion section today, Yashovardhan Azad and Anand Venkatnarayanan write on how the Supreme Court panel probing the Pegasus issue missed an opportunity: “There are only two ways to look at the report of the technical committee: It is either ground-breaking or completely wrong. We don’t know which of these is true because it is kept under a sealed cover by the SC under the excuse that if put out in the public domain, it might result in the creation of more dangerous malware. As the methodology, process, and tools used by the committee to arrive at its conclusions are now deemed to be a state secret, we have to use analogies and other approaches to understand the report.”

Indian Express at Asia Cup: There is little doubt KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have the game, motivation and the wherewithal to rediscover their best form and emerge as a devastating trio in time for the business end of the Asia Cup and later the T20 World Cup. The Hong Kong encounter could be the perfect base-point for their ascent to batting peak.

Delhi Confidential: “All you need is love, love; love is all you need” — referring to the iconic lyrics from a Beatles song, Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said that on gay rights, apart from love, structural and attitudinal changes are also needed.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, The Indian Express’ National Editor of Strategic Affairs Nirupama Subramanian talks about Afghanistan’s current economic, humanitarian, and security situation.

