Daily Briefing: IAF terminates services of 3 officers over Brahmos misfire; Adani steps into NDTV with 29%

The Big Story

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officiers for “deviation from Standard Operation Procedures (SOP)” that led to the firing of a Brahmos missile from a base in Haryana in March, which landed in Pakistan.

Only in the Express

The government is moving ahead with a plan to remove toll plazas across India’s national highways and instead rely on automatic number plate-reader cameras, which will read vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll from the linked bank accounts of vehicle owners.

🔴 Speaking about the plan, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told The Indian Express, “There is one problem — there is no provision under the law to penalise the vehicle owner who skips the toll plaza and does not pay. We need to bring that provision under the law.”

🔴 He added, “We may bring in a provision for cars which do not have (company-fitted) number plates to get them installed within a certain period of time. We will need to bring in a Bill for this.”

From the Front Page

In 2021, as India battled with the delta wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra recorded a 20.47 per cent increase in all-cause deaths as compared to the previous year. Three months — April-June 2021 — accounted for more than one-third of the total all-cause deaths in the state during the year.

BJP leader from Telangana, T Raja Singh, was suspended by the party and arrested by the state police on Tuesday for delivering remarks against the Prophet in a video posted on social media.

The Adani Group has acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd, and said it will launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company. How did the move come about?

🔴 In 2008-2009, the RIL arm of Reliance Strategic Ventures loaned Rs 403.84 cr to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL).

🔴 In 2009-2010, VCPL gave Rs 403.85 crore as interest-free loan to RRPR holdings, which owns 29.18% in NDTV. In turn, RRPR issued convertible warrants to VCPL.

🔴 On August 23, 2022, the Adani Group acquired VCPL for Rs 113.75 crore. VCPL converted warrants into RRPR equity, indirectly acquiring stake in NDTV.

🔴 In a statement to the stock exchanges, NDTV Ltd said the VCPL served them the notice “without any discussion with NDTV or its founder-promoters”.

Must Read

3,570 km, 12 states, 150 days. Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on the arduous Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on September 7, the longest such campaign in his nearly two-decade political career and the biggest mass contact programme his party has undertaken in decades. But the Congress does not want the march to be seen as yet another attempt at image makeover of the Gandhi family scion. In a bid to consciously play down the fact that Rahul will be leading the Yatra, Congress managers have been packaging it as a non-partisan event.

Since the construction of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) began in 2015, the houses of 42 families of Valiyathura coast, near Vizhinjam, have been destroyed by sea erosion. For a little over a week, hundreds of fisherfolk from the surrounding areas have been protesting outside the main gate of the Rs 7,500-crore VISL project being developed by Adani Group. VISL had suspended work since the protests began.

In our opinion section today, Ramanathan Kumar writes on the latest political rumblings in Pakistan and whether the army’s power is waning: “Above all, it is the growing inability of the Pakistan army, the ultimate arbiter in Pakistan’s scheme of things, to decisively shape the course of events that is most striking. Notwithstanding the “deep state’s” attempts to stifle dissenting voices and the sustained assault on civil society, the army’s allegations about the country being a victim of externally-sponsored “fifth generation warfare” appear increasingly contrived, generating a healthy pushback from civil society, including the political parties.”

Countries across Europe have been grappling with severe drought, which is being billed as the worst in 500 years. It is being said that never has a European summer been so dry since 1540, when a year-long drought killed tens of thousands of people. The dry spell this year follows a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures in many countries rise to historic highs. What has been the impact of this devastating drought and what’s next? We explain.

And Finally…

It wasn’t the proverbial ‘enjoying the last phase of her career’ sort of smile from Saina Nehwal as she neared her 21-19, 21-9 win. Winning has always been laboured, difficult and just plain hard work. Badminton remains one right jostle for Nehwal, a struggle till the match is won. So when she smiled and stuck her tongue out with relief after a particularly blistering rally against Cheung Ngan Yi, it was a sheepish acknowledgement that the preceding fast exchange had properly shredded her nerves in her World Championship Round 1.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: After PM Modi urged BJP leaders to build a rapport with Christian leaders in states like Kerala, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh is learnt to have had a meeting with representatives from Kerala-based Christian churches. With Santhosh taking the initiative, insiders hope BJP’s dream to build a Christian-Hindu consolidation in Kerala will finally take shape.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at why Imran Khan has been booked under anti-terror laws, the controversy over new voters in J&K, and the first woman Director General of CSIR.

