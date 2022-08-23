Daily briefing: Russia detains IS bomber planning to target ‘ruling’ party leader; SC dissolves COA for AIFF

Good morning,

The Big Story

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it had detained an alleged Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to fly to India to target a key politician from the ruling party over alleged insults to Prophet Mohammed. Here’s what we know:

🔴 The man is said to be the national of a Central Asian country, likely Uzbekistan, who was recruited in Turkey and then entered Russia.

🔴 “His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger “Telegram” and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization,” the FSB said.

🔴 While the reason cited by the suspected suicide bomber to travel to India to commit a terrorist act is a likely reference to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s allegedly objectionable remarks against the Prophet, sources in the Indian security establishment said they did not yet have the information on who the suspected bomber was going to target in India.

Only in the Express

Opining on the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, Mahua Moitra writes: “Indians today risk being reduced to collective participants in the crime against Bilkis, in the murder of her child and in the decimation of the members of her family. For each one of us who engages in the whataboutery of placing the crimes of these 11 men in a make-believe moral spectrum of bad, worse and worst must remember this: It doesn’t get any worse than this.”

From the Front Page

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, in a recent key note address, flagged the gender bias in the “Manusmriti”. “All women, according to the “Manusmriti”, are shudras… I believe it is only by marriage you get the husband’s or the father’s caste on to you. I think this is something extraordinarily regressive,” she said.

Advertisement

The Gujarat government has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of defence or paramilitary personnel who die “under any circumstances” while in service. This revises a 2016 resolution that granted Rs 1 lakh compensation to the kin of those killed in action or in the field.

The Supreme Court dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) it had appointed in May to look after the daily affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The decision was taken in “national interest” so that the suspension by FIFA is lifted and players are not affected, the bench said.

During the proceedings, the bench stated that Praful Patel, the former Indian football chief at the centre of the FIFA row, was “trying to torpedo the tournament” after the SC was informed that the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) would result in the country losing the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for October.

Must Read

Advertisement

At Goilkera, a remote village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis and his deputy Nicholas Low spent about an hour with residents listening to their complaints — ranging from lack of electricity, few teachers in schools to poor implementation of the job-guarantee scheme. The duo are in Jharkhand to ‘gain insights’ on how climate change is impacting the lives and livelihoods of villagers and tribal communities, and how schemes such as MGNREGA can help alleviate distress migration.

Students who did a technical course in their mother tongue found it easier to understand the subject, had less stress about writing exams and even felt that they became more sensitive towards the problems faced by common people, according to a survey conducted by Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Vidyapith, which has offered a Masters in Computer Application (MCA) course in the Gujarati language since 1994.

You already know smoking is injurious to health. This week, Dr K Srinath Reddy explains just how tobacco harms the heart, clots blood and causes brain strokes.

🔴 What tobacco does to blood vessels: Smoked tobacco releases several chemicals. Of these, nicotine and carbon monoxide are especially harmful to blood vessels. Nicotine constricts the blood vessels and reduces blood flow. Carbon monoxide is highly injurious to the blood vessel wall.

🔴 How smoking ups clotting: Smoking also activates a cascade of proteins (clotting factors), leading to the formation of blood clots. It causes platelets (blood cells that form a clot) to clump together.

Read the full explainer.

And Finally…

Advertisement

Chess icon Magnus Carlsen was on Monday defeated by R Praggnanandhaa at the FTX Crypto Cup, his third loss to the Indian Grandmaster in just six months. Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game but he blundered against Praggnanandhaa just when he was on the verge of forcing Armageddon. Magnus won the event on the basis of a higher score, and Praggnanandhaa secured second. “Fully deserved, after a performance that showed great resilience, determination, and quality,” he tweeted, congratulating Praggnanandhaa.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: Interacting virtually with students of all 378 Eklavya schools meant for tribal children in the country, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda exhorted them to take up tree-plantation drives. While addressing the students, Munda also talked about the recent Presidential elections and the significance of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, occupying country’s top constitutional post.

Advertisement

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the CBI’s case against Manish Sisodia, how the convicts of Bilkis Bano case enjoyed time out of prison, and a mysterious disease that engulfs the paddy fields.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta