Daily Briefing: The row over Lord Curzon Gate; an Indian blockchain platform; ex-Afghanistan President interview

Good morning!

In today’s edition: Former Afghanistan President glad Indian envoy is returning to Kabul; split over Lord Curzon gate in Bengal; an Indian blockchain platform; and more.

Big Story

The Reserve Bank of India will call a special meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after October 12 to discuss a report it will have to submit to the Union government explaining the reasons for the average retail inflation remaining above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters. Notably, in eight years, this will be the first time the RBI would have let retail inflation slip beyond the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three straight quarters.

Only in the Express

In an interview with The Indian Express, over a year after the Taliban regime took over in Afghanistan, the country’s former President, Hamid Karzai, said that he had urged Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon not to leave. “There was no reason for India to leave, I am glad they are coming back. I’ve been urging Indian government leaders to re-open the embassy,” he said. Karzai, who studied in India from 1979-1983, said Delhi must, “on priority”, reissue visas to Afghan students who were studying in India, and have not been able to return

From the Front Page

🔴 Justice (retired) U D Salvi, who had sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment in 2008 for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, said Thursday that “the one who suffers knows it better”.

🔴 The Kozhikode sessions judge, who granted anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in an alleged sexual harassment case saying the accused had produced photographs showing the complainant in “sexually provocative” dresses, granted anticipatory bail to Chandran in another case days earlier, saying it is “highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste”.

🔴 Over 25 days starting July 20, the family of nine-year-old Indra Kumar Meghwal, the Dalit boy from Jalore who was assaulted, allegedly by his upper-caste teacher, desperately rushed him from one hospital to another, covering close to 1,300 kilometres across Rajasthan and Gujarat before he died in an Ahmedabadhospital — the eighth he had been taken to — on the morning of August 13.

Must Read

A 119-year-old old structure that stands in the city of Bardhaman in West Bengal and was built in honour of the controversial Lord Curzon is now at the centre of a political row. The TMC-run Bardhaman municipality has decided to erect a statue of Bardhaman’s Maharaja Bijay Chand Mahatab and his wife Radharani in front of the Curzon Gate, one of the city’s major landmarks. But politicians, historians and heritage experts aren’t happy.

In our opinion section today, Bina Agarwal writes on the long road ahead for women at home and at the workplace: “We have a long way to travel from an Independence Day speech about respecting women, delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to creating decent jobs and respectful workspaces for them. That is where the demographic dividend really lies.”

In recent years, India has made a significant effort to become a digital society by building a large citizen-scale digital public infrastructure. With the commencement of the Digital India mission in 2015, our payments, provident fund, passports, driving licences, crossing tolls, and checking land records all have been transformed with modular applications built on Aadhaar, UPI, and the India Stack. We explain how a digital infrastructure based on blockchain technology will transform the digital ecosystem in India, and will enable the future of digital services, platforms, applications, content, and solutions.

And Finally

Not even two weeks into the new Premier League season and Manchester United is in crisis mode again. The Red Devils opened the season under new manager Erik Ten Hag with a 1-2 home defeat to Brighton, which was promptly followed by a 0-4 defensive disaster away at Brentford. Without a league title in nearly a decade, and after giving up their regular place in the UEFA Champions League, the United faithful have turned on the ownership in what has been a complicated tenure. We take a look at how the Glazer family has profited from United’s commercial operation in the face of mediocrity on the pitch.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose