scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts

In today’s edition: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano’s kin on release of 11 convicts; turmoil in Indian sports; and more

Written by Rahel Philipose , Sonal Gupta | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 8:17:05 am
Top news on August 17, 2022

Good morning,

The Big Story

In the third killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley since October last year, militants shot dead Sunil Kumar Bhat and injured Pritembar Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation of Pandits who did not leave the Valley in 1990, said the government had “failed” them and asked members of the community to leave the Valley.

Only in the Express

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

Bilkis Bano and her family has been left “numb, shocked and shaken” following the release of 11 convicts who were jailed for life in 2008 for gangraping Bilkis and killing 14 of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 riots. “We had never even heard of the word ‘remission’. We didn’t even know that such a process exists,” her husband, Yakub Rasool, told The Indian Express.

What is the remission and premature release policy under which the Gujarat government allowed the convicts’ release? We explain.

From the Front Page

With its ship docking at the strategically important Sri Lankan port on Tuesday, China said the activities of its vessel will not affect the security of any country and should not be “obstructed” by any “third party” – a reference to India and its security concerns.

Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died and 30 were injured after a bus carrying 39 security personnel, including J&K police officials, skidded off the road and fell into a riverbed near Pahalgam. The injured personnel have been airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Must Read

A day after India celebrated 75 years of Independence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over several new defence systems, including the F-INSAS, the Nipun mines, the Landing Craft Assault (LCA), to the Army.

Advertisement

🔴 What is the F-INSAS system? F-INSAS stands for Future Infantry Soldier As A System, a programme for infantry modernisation aimed at increasing the operational capability of the soldier. As part of the project, soldiers are being equipped with modern systems that are lightweight, all-weather-all-terrain, cost-effective and low maintenance.

🔴 What is it modelled on? Conceived in the 2000s, F-INSAS is one among many soldier modernisation programmes across the world. The US has Land Warrior, while the UK has FIST (Future Integrated Soldier Technology). According to estimates, over 20 armies around the world are following such programmes.

Read our full explainer here.

“You don’t know what it is like to be lonely, until you spend time alone, wishing for companionship,” Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata said at the launch of the Goodfellow startup — a Mumbai-based initiative that aims to build nurturing fulfilling friendships between young graduates and senior citizens or ‘grandpals’. Tata provided seed capital for the start-up, which was founded by Shantanu Naidu, a close mentee and general manager in his office.

Advertisement

For the last two years, the Delhi Police has been using facial recognition technology to identify those accused in major clashes that have taken place in the capital over the last two years. Now, records show that police officials considered a match to be “positive” if there was an accuracy rate of 80 per cent. The records, shared under two RTI requests and reviewed by The Indian Express, throw light for the first time on how the Delhi Police uses facial recognition matches during investigations.

In our opinion section today, Abhishek Anand, Navneeraj Sharma and Arvind Subramanian write on the challenges faced by the power sector: “India has made impressive strides in increasing access to the quantity and quality of electricity and in expanding renewable capacity, for which the government deserves credit. But the financial health of the power sector is rapidly deteriorating and flirting with catastrophe.”

And Finally…

A suspension from international football, the appointment of a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and uncertainty over hosting the hockey World Cup. Even as the dust settles over a successful Commonwealth Games campaign, Indian sport has been thrown into turmoil.

Delhi Confidential: During a video conference with state health ministers, it is learnt that Health Ministers from Congress-governed Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh remarked how Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been working closely with them, without any politics.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we discuss the state of the Indian economy after 75 years of independence and the areas that need our attention.

Until tomorrow,
Sonal Gupta and Rahel Philipose

Advertisement
Business As Usual by E P Unny

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:17:05 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

4

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

5

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

A Sunderbans village helps its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village helps its kids get back to school after Covid

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jail
Express Explained

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jail

Premium
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement