Daily Briefing: Wait until we decide on Sena pleas, SC tells EC; CJI Ramana recommends Justice U U Lalit as successor

Good morning,

The Big Story

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India to put on hold any action on Eknath Shinde faction’s plea seeking recognition as the original Shiv Sena. We break down the proceedings for you:

🔴 On August 8, the apex court will decide whether it needs to refer to a five-judge Constitution Bench the questions raised in petitions by the rival factions.

🔴 The political crisis in Maharashtra has also raised larger questions on disqualification proceedings and interpretations of the anti-defection law.

🔴 The EC, meanwhile, has underlined its own duties, maintaining that the Tenth Schedule (on disqualification of members) cannot interdict its responsibility.

🔴 While the Shinde faction has said anti-defection law must not become an “anti-dissent law”, the Thackeray faction has contested that the entire claim of the rebels is based on the support of majority MLAs, but the claim goes if they are disqualified.

Only in the Express

In the latest edition of Express Adda, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke on behind-the-scenes of India’s mammoth vaccine drive, preventive health modules and how the digital health mission can make treatment both accessible and affordable.

From the Front Page

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, set to retire on August 26, has recommended to the government the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor. Justice Lalit headed the SC bench that quashed the two judgments of the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court saying the most important ingredient for constituting an offence of sexual assault under Section 7 of POCSO Act is the “sexual intent”, and not the “skin-to-skin” contact with the child”.

Over 50,000 candidates across the country were forced to return from centres without taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022 as the National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to upload question papers on time. These candidates will be allotted a new date, between August 12 and 14, the NTA said.

The Centre has warned the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh that if the state fails to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) it will be “compelled to “reconsider” its support to other rural schemes.

Must Read

Consider this: Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, more than 690 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 132 of them this year. In the same period, 527 individuals joined militant ranks. Why are the recruitment numbers this high? According to J&K Director General of Police Dibag Singh, it is largely because of “social media and internet-based propaganda”. Another alarming trend, the official said, was that the recruitment age had been lowered to include school dropouts.

On Monday, a Sierra Leone-registered ship, ‘Razoni’, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn (maize) set sail from Ukraine’s Odesa port. This was the first time since Russia’s invasion on February 24 that any vessel loaded with Ukrainian grain had departed from its ports on the Black Sea. How significant a milestone is this shipment? How much does Ukraine matter to India? We explain.

In our opinion section today, Apar Gupta and Tejasi Panijar write on the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill: “With the withdrawal in Parliament on August 3, it almost seems institutional processes, in which all three branches of government worked for years, are being jettisoned in favour of “a comprehensive legal framework”. Is this justified? Surely, with the exponential pace in the technology sector, a government can change its mind. What if the draft bill and JPC recommendations were awful and the government acted responsibly to proceed with a tabula rasa?”

And Finally…

After his record-breaking overall lift of 405 kg in the 109 kg-plus category of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, 25, looked around for the bronze medallist, India’s Gurdeep Singh. This wasn’t the winner of Pakistan’s first gold at these Games being gracious for the camera, but friends wanting to share their moment of glory. Much later, away from the media gaze, the two would party into the night, sharing their joy with their favourite Sidhu Moosewala songs playing in the background.

Until next time,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta