Daily Briefing: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as first tribal woman President; 4 Congress MPs suspended from Parliament

The Big Story

In her speech, shortly after taking oath as President, the first to be born after Independence, President Droupadi Murmu said that her election is proof that the poor cannot just dream but also fulfil them.

🔴 In her address, which lasted a little over 18 minutes, she also invoked four tribal revolutions that she said had strengthened tribal contribution to the freedom struggle.

🔴 Meanwhile, the new President has sparked an old debate on how to address the President. When Pratibha Patil became the President, women activists alleged that the word “Rashtrapati” was gender-biased and patriarchal.

Only in The Express

Admit cards for recruitments tests, a list of candidates for posts of primary teacher were among the records allegedly recovered from the home of West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during searches conducted in connection with the state school jobs scam, according to court records obtained by The Indian Express. The court records also claim that Chatterjee called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee four times after his arrest at 1.55 am on July 23 but could not reach her.

Complaints of graft in Punjab have soared after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an anti-corruption “action” phone line, with 2,94,670 complaints being received till July 11. And the complainants used various gadgets, including an Apple watch, against a range of targets — from politicians to bureaucrats and other government officials.

From the Front Page

The total number of cases registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has jumped almost three times in the first three years of the second term of the BJP-led government (2019-20 to 2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period in its first term (2014-15 to 2016-17), according to data shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Four Congress MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the Parliament Monsoon Session for displaying placards in the Lok Sabha. Accusing the government of trying to “intimidate” the Opposition, the Congress said it would “continue the fight” over its demand for an urgent discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates.

Must Read

India is poised to take a major step towards the 5G era with its biggest-ever spectrum auction, which will see participation from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks. We take a look at which bands will be auctioned, the significance of bidders’ earnest money deposits (EMD), and the Adani Group’s intent in the spectrum auctions.

In renewed tensions between the two NDA coalition partners in Bihar, sources said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reportedly “upset” with Bihar Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha’s “inept handling” of the concluding function of the Assembly’s centenary celebrations, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

As part of Delhi Police’s “Operation Hawk-Eye”, launched to “curb street crimes”, police personnel have been told to keep an eye out for ‘ectomorph’ body type and bikers riding either a dilapidated or high-end motorbike in a zig-zag manner with only the front rider wearing a helmet, to identify snatchers and robbers.

In an unprecedented development, the Vatican has sought the resignation of Ernakulam archbishop Antony Kariyil, after he failed to implement a uniformed method of offering the Mass. Kariyil has been leading a revolt of priests of the archdiocese against Church head Cardinal George Alencherry in the last one year over the liturgical issue.

And Finally…

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games being limited-field events in some respects, there are sports in which medals are tougher to earn at one stage than the other. As such, the Indian medal hauls in the same sport at the two events can vary considerably. We take a look at what the Indian contingent can expect at the two Games.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the monkeypox virus and if we should be worried about it. We also discuss the doping problem amongst Indian athletes.

