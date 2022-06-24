Daily Briefing: Ready to walk out of MVA alliance if rebel MLAs return, says Raut; Delhi sends ‘technical team’ to Kabul

Good morning,

The Big Story

As the political crisis in Maharashtra plays out, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared to be on the verge of collapse after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lost the support of majority party MLAs who rallied behind rebel leader Eknath Shinde. Here are the top four things to know:

🔴 With Shinde’s call for ending the alliance with the “ideologically opposed” NCP and Congress, Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the party was ready to walk out of the MVA government if the rebel MLAs “come back within 24 hours.”

🔴 In first public remarks after the revolt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said “whether this government is in a minority or not will be tested on the floor of the Assembly”.

🔴 Congress leaders are also increasingly worried about the fate of their own MLAs in Maharashtra. A section of the party believes many of the MLAs are “vulnerable” and that the central leadership is taking no real interest in keeping the flock together.

🔴 Declaring Shinde as their group leader, Sena rebels pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. However, from proving the support of at least 37 MLAs to staking claim over the original Shiv Sena and its symbol, Shinde is set to face legal hurdles.

Only in the Express

In an Opinion column, Mrinal Pande likens the Maharashtra political crisis to a Greco-Roman war. On the Sena rebels being shifted to Guwahati despite the floods plaguing the beleaguered land of Assam, she writes: “Such indifference to public opinion brings to mind Herodotus, witness to the endless bloodied procession of armies during the multicultural wars and the end of Xerxes, the powerful Persian King of Kings: “The end is not apparent from the very outset.”

From the Front Page

Taking an incremental step towards reopening the Indian embassy in Afghanistan, Delhi sent a “technical team” to Kabul where it will be stationed at the embassy to coordinate delivery of humanitarian aid, a day after a deadly earthquake claimed over 1,000 lives in the country.

A Madras High Court order foiled a concerted bid by the dominant faction of AIADMK, led by former chief minister E K Palaniswami, to seize complete control of the party and sideline the other senior leader O Panneerselvam. The court restrained the AIADMK from implementing a unitary leadership system by amending party bylaws at its general council meeting near Chennai on Thursday.

Appearing to target NATO and the Quad (of which India is a part), Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the world “must abandon Cold War mentality” and “bloc confrontation” — and “oppose unilateral sanctions and abuse of sanctions”.

Must Read

The Happy Works space in Kolkata is not your typical co-working set-up. With working pods painted a vibrant yellow, free high-speed Wi-Fi and air conditioning, it was launched by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation or HIDCO, a public sector undertaking, in the city’s New Town area. Its minimal rates — starting at Rs 30 for the first 90 minutes — has made it popular among freelancers, upcoming entrepreneurs and working mothers.

Khalsa Television Limited surrendered its licence to broadcast in the UK earlier this week on June 21 after an investigation by the country’s media regulator found that its channel, Khalsa Television (KTV), had breached broadcasting rules with Khalistani propaganda. The channel, which has faced hefty fines for violating broadcasting regulations in the past as well, has been off air in the UK since March 31.

What led to the cancellation of its licence? Khalsa Television Limited surrendered its licence to broadcast in the UK on June 21 after an investigation by the country’s media watchdog, Office of Communications (Ofcom), found that the KTV had breached broadcasting rules by beaming incendiary and separatist propaganda in a programme called Prime Time, which was beamed on December 30 last year. Ofcom investigation found that the show “promoted violence, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause”.

And Finally…

While it continues to be ostracised from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has offered to help India in hosting the 2036 Olympics if the bid receives backing from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Russia’s Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said his country’s “specialists will be happy to help in organising the Olympic Games in India”. Although no concrete official move has been made, India has repeatedly expressed interest to host the 2036 Games with Ahmedabad as the central city.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta