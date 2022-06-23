Daily Briefing: Uddhav Thackeray says ready to resign if Sainiks want; demolitions in accordance with law, UP govt tells SC

Good morning,

The Big Story

Battling to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence, which turned into a late-night show of strength. In an emotional speech, Uddhav said he is willing to resign if the MLAs and Sainiks tell him to his face that they do not want him to continue. Here’s what you should know about the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra:

🔴 Sources told The Indian Express that the decision to fly out the rebel Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs from Surat to Guwahati, both in BJP-ruled states, was taken after it was learnt that at least two Sena MLAs were not on the same page as rebel leader Eknath Shinde — and that Surat was “too close to Maharashtra”, which might lead to the revolt failing.

🔴 The Indian Express has also learnt that since 2015, Eknath Shinde and BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis moved from being just Cabinet colleagues to close friends. So much so, the sources said, that “in 2019, had the Shiv Sena and BJP contested the assembly elections separately, Shinde would have been BJP’s candidate from Thane constituency.”

Only in the Express

Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition’s consensus candidate for the July 18 presidential polls, speaks to The Indian Express about the election being an ideological battle, Droupadi Murmu’s candidature, and why it is too early to conclude that he does not have the numbers to win.

From the Front Page

Sentiments of pride and hope echo across the streets and villages of Rairangpur municipality in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the home of NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, who, in all likelihood, will become India’s first tribal woman President. Her daughter, Itishree, says, “Tribal people fear going to a police station or court… When they see a tribal person at the top post, they will have some faith. Glass ceilings will be broken.”

Denying allegations of illegal demolition of private properties in the state following violent protests over remarks on the Prophet, the Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that action was “carried out by the Kanpur Development Authority and Prayagraj Development Authority strictly in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1972”, and “had no relation to the riots”.

With coaching centres across Aligarh under scrutiny after protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme took a violent turn, many such centres are now closed. On Wednesday, all centres in and around Tappal, a little over 100 km from Delhi, had their shutters down. Across Aligarh district, 76 people have been arrested and 68 taken into preventive custody, of whom at least 11 are operators of coaching centres. Most of the arrests of coaching centre operators were from the Tappal region.

Must Read

In our opinion section today, Suhas Palshikar writes on what school textbook deletions tell us about the ruling establishment’s idea of democracy and its understanding of social sciences: “In purely tactical terms, this could be a calculated deletion to keep the Congress quiet by an unstated quid pro quo: We delete what we don’t want but we also delete what you may not want. It will be interesting to see how the Congress responds to this and whether, after more than four decades, it has the courage to make course corrections on this issue and admit its mistake.”

Mumbai witnessed a six-fold rise in deaths due to heart attack in the first six month of 2021 when the city was under the grip of the second wave of Covid-19. In the period between January-June 2021, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives to heart attacks every month which was around 500 in 2020. The information was revealed through an RTI filed by an activist Chetan Kothari.

What caused the surge: Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid-19 death committee, sees three major reasons for the surge in deaths related to heart attack – possibility of development of thrombosis among the Covid-19 recovered patients, delay in diagnosis of patients amid the pandemic and better recording of data.

Does lifestyle change due to Covid have anything to do with it? Other than the critical risk factors, the prolonged lifestyle changes in the pandemic added to the risk of developing heart attacks, experts say.

Doctors have witnessed an increase in the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, smoking, alcohol use and an unhealthy lifestyle in the last two years.

And Finally…

Shubman Gill is coming straight from a rich vein of form in the IPL. It was not just his most successful one (483 runs at 34) but also the one he has been most influential, one wherein he found the formula of batting in T20 cricket without tampering with his fundamental game. His tour of England will test some of his traits — the slow weight transfer to the front foot and the tendency to flick around the front pad. Can the talented youngster course-correct his stop-start Test career?

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast: Central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, CBI arrests five in Biocon Biologics bribery case, and the dangers of bird strikes on aircraft.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta