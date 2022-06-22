Daily Briefing: MVA in trouble as Eknath Shinde revolts; Droupadi Murmu set to be elected first tribal woman President of India

Good morning,

The Big Story

Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi plunged into crisis after Shiv Sena leader and state Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against his party and showed up in BJP-ruled Gujarat with over 30 MLAs including three ministers. Early Wednesday morning, Shinde and the MLAs were flown to Guwahati, Assam.

What do the numbers say? Only 18 of the 55 Sena MLAs were present at a meeting called by CM Uddhav Thackeray amid the crisis. The MVA needs at least 144 MLAs in the House. Before the revolt, the alliance had a strength of 152. Given that 37 Sena MLAs did not attend the meeting, the coalition appeared to be in a precarious position.

What triggered the crisis? Two days before the revolt, Shinde had an argument with Uddhav’s son and state Cabinet minister, Aaditya Thackeray, and party leader Sanjay Raut. According to sources, Shinde opposed using additional votes for the Congress party.

Shinde was also reportedly upset at being sidelined as the party went under a generational change. Moreover, Uddhav’s aloofness coupled with his propensity to communicate with his partymen and allies through a select coterie sowed the first seeds of discord in the party. Here’s how Uddhav lost the plot.

Only in the Express

Nineteen-year-old Shanan Dhaka’s decision to apply for the Army was an “instantaneous” one, she tells The Indian Express. The Haryana resident came first among women candidates — and tenth overall — in the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA), which will admit women cadets for the first time this year.

From the Front Page

🔴 Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, is set to be elected as the next President, the first tribal woman to occupy the highest post in the country. From the Santhal community in Odisha, 64-year-old Murmu has been named the Presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA.

🔴 The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police department has attached five residential properties in Srinagar on charges of “wilful harbouring of militants”. “Many attacks on civilians, security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts,” the police said in a statement.

Must Read

As the Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald case, sources in the agency said the questioning was still continuing for several reasons, including Rahul’s inability to answer how Congress gave a loan to Associate Journals Limited (AJL) and if there was any evidence of it.

In an opinion column, Sukanta Chaudhuri writes on why the education plan for disbanded Agniveers is alarmingly vague: “The proposal follows some disquieting trends already present in our academic system. It also sets a precedent for more ad hoc measures, perhaps with less momentous cause. The new National Educational Policy prescribes an open-ended four-year undergraduate programme.”

In the latest ‘Monthly Economic Review’, the Ministry of Finance has painted an overall optimistic picture of the state of the domestic economy. “The World is looking at a distinct possibility of widespread stagflation. India, however, is at low risk of stagflation, owing to its prudent stabilisation policies,” it states.

Factors likely to impact the economic growth outlook: The economic growth outlook is likely to be affected by factors like trade disruptions, export bans and the resulting surge in global commodity prices —all of which will continue to stoke inflation — as long as the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists and global supply chains remain unrepaired.

Areas of concern: Given the uncertainties, the report highlights two key areas of concern for the Indian economy: the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit (or CAD).

We break down India’s emerging twin deficit problem.

And Finally…

To appreciate what this young Mumbai side under coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Prithvi Shaw has done in 2021-22 – albeit in a much shortened season – it is worth revisiting what Mumbai endured in the three seasons following the departure of coach Chandrakant Pandit. Yes, Mumbai did win the Vijay Hazare Trophy twice in that period, but as their former coach Vinayak Samant would say, nobody really cares in the Mumbai cricket fraternity if they win white-ball tournaments. For ages, there has been just one target – win the Ranji Trophy; nothing else counts.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta