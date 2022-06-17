Daily Briefing: As protests spread, govt raises Agnipath’s upper age to 23; SC seeks UP’s response over demolition drives

Good morning,

The Big Story

Several states across the country witnessed violent protests against the Government’s new ‘Agnipath’ short-term recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces on Thursday. With key NDA ally JD(U) leading calls for an immediate review of the scheme, the Centre announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for this year since there was no recruitment in the services “during the last two years”.

What did the Centre say? Under the original scheme announced on Tuesday, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. But on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said that “the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years”.

But why are people protesting? The primary concerns and insecurity have to do with the temporary nature of the new scheme — service is only for four years; pension has been removed; and there is no lifelong healthcare benefit for the soldier and his family.

There is also the fear that many of them may no longer be eligible given the previous age limit, which the Centre has now revised.

Only in the Express

Suhas Palshikar writes on how the Congress should have responded to the ED questioning Rahul Gandhi this week: “Had the Congress been serious about expanding the scope of the issue, it could have tried to garner support from other non-BJP parties because many of them face similar treatment from investigative agencies. Instead, the Congress turned this into a simple agenda of protecting Rahul Gandhi and ensuring an impressive show in his support.”

From the Front Page

Underlining that the “rule of law has to prevail” and “no demolition can take place without following the due process of law”, the Supreme Court sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind which alleged illegal demolition of private properties in the state following violent protests over remarks against the Prophet.

Multi-tasking to strike a balance between his two roles, as a sitting minister and cricketer, is all in a day’s work for Manoj Tiwary. When his team-mates hit the ice baths and put their feet up to re-energise in the evenings, Tiwary (36) says he dives right into official work. In an interview with The Indian Express, he tells us how he does it.

Must Read

The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent on June 15, its most aggressive move since 1994, in a bid to tame runaway inflation.

It has signalled equally-large hikes later this year, which could potentially dent the already wobbly investor outlook across markets. How can this impact markets, including India’s?

🔴 When the Fed raises its policy rates, the difference between the interest rates of the two countries narrows, thus making countries such as India less attractive for the currency carry trade.

🔴 A high rate signal by the Fed would also mean a lower impetus to growth in the US, which could be yet negative news for global growth.

The Prayagraj Development Authority’s decision to demolish the house of Mohammad Javed, a political activist and businessman, on June 12, after serving just a day’s notice to vacate goes against a 2020 ruling of the Allahabad High Court that issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to allow a 30-day window from issuing a notice to the property owner.

And Finally…

‘What would India be without Sunil Chhetri’ is probably a question/statement that floods the metaverse almost every time the national team plays. It captures both India’s plight without its talisman and the awe that Chhetri inspires with his ridiculous levels of reliability. Since his debut, Chhetri has scored almost a third of India’s goals. With the captain turning 38 in two months, we look at his life’s journey and his place in Indian football.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta