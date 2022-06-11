Daily Briefing: The Rajya Elections 2022 results; What’s behind India’s Environmental Performance Index rating?

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 story’s from today’s edition: The Rajya Elections 2022 results; Protests break out across the country over Nupur Sharma’s comments; What’s behind India’s Environmental Performance Index rating?; Weekend web series recommendations, and more.

1) Voting for 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha in four states — Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra — concluded at 4 pm on Friday. The high-stakes battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

So, what happened:

🔴In Karnataka, BJP candidates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya won three RS seats for the party, Jairam Ramesh clinched one for Congress while JD(S) drew blank.

🔴The Congress hit a home run in Rajasthan, bagging three seats while the BJP won the remaining one.

🔴The BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, backed by the saffron party and its ally JJP, have won the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, officials said early Saturday

🔴In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra, the BJP and ruling MVA alliance won three seats each.

🔴Counting delays: The counting of votes in Maharashtra and Haryana was delayed with rival parties trading charges.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP candidates Jaggesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lehar Singh Siroya celebrate their victory (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP candidates Jaggesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lehar Singh Siroya celebrate their victory (PTI)

2) One person was killed, curfews were imposed, internet services were suspended and hundreds were arrested as protests broke out across the country against derogatory references to the Prophet made by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

While demonstrations in Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra remained peaceful, protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and West Bengal’s Howrah.

A 15-minute demonstration was held at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, where hundreds gathered after Friday namaz before being dispersed by the police.

In Jharkhand’s Ranchi, after a protest march turned violent, the police resorted to firing in the air to disperse the crowd. One person died of a bullet injury, while a few other police personnel and protestors were injured.

Police sources said the situation escalated after a vehicle ploughed into a group of protesters. Police are also investigating how the bullet injury was caused, the sources said.

A rally organised by the Jamia Students Union in New Delhi. (📸Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A rally organised by the Jamia Students Union in New Delhi. (📸Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The West Bengal government temporarily suspended internet services in the rural parts of Howrah district to rein in the unrest which continued in some pockets of the district for the second consecutive day. The protestors clashed with the police and set kiosks and vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, the UP Police said that a total of 136 people were arrested over the protests, including 45 in Saharanpur, 37 in Prayagraj, 23 in Ambedkarnagar, 20 in Hathras, seven in Moradabad and four in Firozabad.

3) In our opinion section today, ICSSR Senior Fellow in Diaspora Studies, KM Seethi, explains why India must do everything it can to protect its ties with nations in the Islamic world. He writes: “Even as the South Block’s engagements with the Muslim countries continue — with damage-control exercises at different levels — there are countermoves to browbeat the Islamic world. Obviously, the ruling party is aware of the implications of this move for the upcoming elections in some states, besides the 2024 general elections. Hence, the party is likely to follow a carrot and stick policy on crucial political issues.”

4) India doesn’t seem to be faring well as far as environmental health is concerned, according to the recently-released Environmental Performance Index (EPI) 2022, measured by Yale and Columbia universities, which ranked the country at the bottom position among 180 countries. The Environment Ministry has issued a rebuttal saying the indicators used in the assessment are based on “unfounded assumptions”.

What is the index? How poor is the EPI assessment of India? What objections has India raised? We explain.

5) 📺 What to watch this weekend

This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer ‘The Broken News’: “Just in case the web series is deemed ‘too real’, lots of highly-dramatised elements are bunged in, which keep the series sliding into filmi territory. ‘The Broken News’ comes off more like a crime thriller than what it promises at the outset – an exploration of how TV news is shaping everyday discourse in the country, and how news is not just broken on TV, news TV itself is broken.”

The Express Saturday Quiz

The agriculture ministry on Thursday unveiled India’s first Covid-19 vaccine for animals. An inactivated vaccine developed using an infectious part of the Delta variant, it can be used in dogs, lions, leopards, mice, and rabbits. What is the vaccine called?

