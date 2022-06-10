Daily Briefing: Polling to elect next President on July 18, says EC; ‘Iran, India agree on need to respect religion’

Good morning,

Political parties have geared up for the Rajya Sabha polls, after months of horse-trading accusations, resort politics and hectic meetings. Meanwhile, here are the top reads from today’s edition.

The Big Story

With President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ending July 24, the Election Commission of India announced that polling to elect the country’s 15th President will be held July 18 and the votes will be counted July 21. Here’s what you should know:

🔴 The ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition are yet to reveal their choice of candidates.

🔴 That the nominee of the NDA, which has around 48 per cent votes in the electoral college, will win the Presidential race, with the help of some friendly parties like the BJD of Odisha and YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh, is a foregone conclusion.

🔴 Sources in the Opposition camp said consultations are on between like-minded parties to find a consensus candidate. But the Opposition, unlike in 2017, is badly divided.

🔴 The President is elected through a secret ballot in which an elector marks preferences against the names of the candidates. Find out about the process here.

Only in the Express

Mahua Moitra writes on the absence of Muslim MPs and MLAs in BJP: “The BJP officially sticks to the agenda of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. When cornered, they refuse to officially toe the Hindutva hardline. The Good Cop, Bad Cop routine ensures that on the one hand, the official press release following the Nupur Sharma fiasco stated that the BJP was “committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity…”, while on the other hand, party workers and office-bearers were actively encouraged to continue with the hardline rhetoric.”

From the Front Page

The remarks made by BJP leaders against the Prophet have caused quite a stir globally. While Iran had condemned the remarks, its Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian, after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Thursday said Iran and India agree on the need to “respect divine religions”, “Islamic sanctities” and “avoid divisive statements”.

In Maldives, which had also issued a statement of concern, while the pro-India Ibu Solih government of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) had tried to fend off pressure to condemn the hate speech, it was an emergency motion tabled by the opposition in the People’s Majlis that prompted the government to issue its statement.

In other news, banks are likely to decide against funding the working capital requirements of 13 imported coal-fired power plants — key to the Union power ministry’s proposal on revival of these units as part of an extended range of measures to tide over the continuing electricity shortage.

Must Read

Rajiv Mehrishi is a well-known name in the corridors of power, having held several high-profile posts during his four-decade-long career as a civil servant — from finance secretary to home secretary to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. What isn’t so well-known, however, is his passion for making pickles, which are now being marketed under the brand name “Pickley – Taste of Dada”.

With about 2 lakh students failing the Class 10 examination in Andhra Pradesh, the state recorded its worst pass percentage in two decades. To figure out what went wrong, the Opposition TDP arranged a Zoom Call with the party’s general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu, Class 10 students and their parents to “address their concerns”. But things went south when a group of leaders from the ruling YSRCP joined the call and accused Naidu of politicising the Class 10 results: “Why are you playing politics with the students? Why involve them?”

And Finally…

“I have struggled to support my children all these years. She loves running and always tells me that if her father was alive today, he would have been proud of her achievements.” Balmati Devi could not control her tears as her 19-year-old daughter, Supriti Kachhap, created a new Athletics Federation of India national youth record, with a timing of 9 minutes and 46.14 seconds, going past the earlier mark of 9 minutes and 50.54 seconds, to win the gold in the girls’ 3000m race at the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula. Balmati recalls the many hurdles they had to overcome over the years, after her husband was killed in a suspected Naxal attack.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: BJP MP Varun Gandhi has found success in his attempts to get justice for candidates appearing for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam later this month. After he wrote to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, eeking special arrangements for them, as they were given random examination centres, the minister has decided to run special trains for candidates appearing for the exam.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta