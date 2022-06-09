Daily Briefing: RBI’s repo rate hike and how it impacts you; cricketer Mithali Raj announces retirement

Good morning,

The Big Story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the Repo rate — the rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — for the second time in over a month by an expected 50 basis points in its bid to tame runaway inflation. It has projected inflation to remain above its upper tolerance band of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of FY23 (April-December 2022).

How this impacts you: Loans are likely to get costlier. Banks and housing finance companies, which have already raised their lending rates between 40 bps and 50 bps points following the 40 bps hike in repo rate in May, are now expected to raise the rates again.

Some respite: The RBI has allowed even credit cards to be linked to UPI, giving a push to credit culture for smaller items in urban and rural areas alike. It also permitted rural cooperative banks to finance residential real estate projects and doubled the limit on housing loans that cooperative banks can offer.

What to expect: Market participants feel the RBI may go for an additional hike of 50-100 bps over the remaining part of the year. Indeed, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said future decision on rate hikes would be in line with developments around inflation.

Expert Opinion: “Not everything is gloomy because offsetting factors are emerging. A normal monsoon will support agriculture, particularly if well-distributed. As vaccination coverage improves and people learn to live with the virus, growth will get a boost from a strong bounce-back in contact-based services,” writes Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, CRISIL.

Only in the Express

Much like last year, the usual suspects have featured in the global league of top 200 educational institutions listed in the 2023 edition of the QS World University rankings. But all three Indian institutions — Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi — have risen in the global league tables.

Who ranked the highest? At 155 on the list, IISc ranked the highest, overtaking the IITs. Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay (IIT-B) and IIT-Delhi (IIT-D), have risen five and 11 places to rank 172 and 174 respectively.

But what’s behind IISc’s remarkable rise? Speaking to The Indian Express, QS spokesperson William Barbieri attributed the rise of IISc to improvement across four out of the six parameters, on the basis of which the rankings are prepared.

Barbieri said: “IISc has had an exceptional year across QS indicators. Remarkably, its strongest performing metric, Citations per Faculty, in which it is the world leader, has not changed year-on-year and it remains at the top of the table. It is the improvements across QS’s other criteria to which it owes its impressive performance.”

From the Front Page

🔴 Noting the allegations of a top Indian woman cyclist, who accused national team chief coach RK Sharma of sexual harassment, to be ‘prima facie’ true, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) terminated his contract.

🔴 In line with its plan to move Kashmiri Pandit government staff to “safer locations”, the J&K administration approved re-designation of posts for employees under the PM’s package from the district to the divisional level, allowing them to be transferred anywhere within the Kashmir or Jammu divisions.

🔴 In a bid to address voter apathy in urban areas, the Election Commission is set to write to all government departments, PSUs, and private companies with over 500 employees to monitor how many employees avail special casual leave on polling day but don’t vote.

Must Read

The residents of Taru village, near Leh, believe that the fortune of their village is tied to that of their local government school. But in the past few years, the Government Middle School has been out of luck. Up until quite recently, most parents of school-going children had shifted to Leh, preferring private schools. All of that changed this year, when local youths joined hands with a nearby university and residents decided to chip in to renovate the school building.

Can drinking urine cure diseases? Former prime minister Morarji Desai was known to extol the many virtues of consuming one’s own urine as a catchall cure for medical ailments. Desai’s political successors have an alternate solution. As Om Prakash of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Cow Protection Department argued, 70 to 80 per cent of incurable diseases like diabetes can be treated with cow urine. We trace the history of urine therapy, and the debate around it.

And Finally…

Just hours before the Indian women’s team was named for the T20I and ODI tour of Sri Lanka, one of the country’s greatest cricketers, Mithali Raj, announced her decision to hang up her boots via a statement on Twitter. Her father, Dorai Raj, was a touch worried about what she would do with the newfound free time. “She has been playing cricket for 23 years. I hope her experience and services are used to take women’s cricket to the next level,” the senior Raj said.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: When I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announced the CCEA decision on the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops, the absence of the agriculture minister and his deputies was conspicuous. It is learnt that Tomar was occupied with some meetings at his office. However, Thakur’s deputy Dr L Murugan, who is also Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, was present during the briefing.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast: A top cyclist accuses the chief national team coach of sexual harassment, a new drug cures all cancer patients in a medical trial, and how gait analysis is used in criminal trials.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta