Daily Briefing: Rtd, serving 3-star officers now eligible for CDS post; new Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today

Six months after General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, died in a helicopter crash, the government has amended service rules of the armed forces, making all serving and recently retired three-star officers under the age of 62 eligible for the post of CDS. What does this mean?

This can be tricky given that the serving chiefs, who are four-star officers, will have to report to a retired three-star officer if he is named CDS.

Since service chiefs retire at the age of 62, the three service chiefs who retired in quick succession since September 2021 are ruled out.

The amendments also indicate that an announcement on the new CDS is imminent.

In another key change, the government Wednesday will announce a new system to recruit soldiers in the Armed Forces, The Indian Express has learnt. Here’s what to expect:

Under the new Tour of Duty system, likely to be named “Agnipath”, soldiers or “Agniveer” will be recruited for a period of four years.

At the end of their tenure, they will get over Rs 10 lakh tax-free, certificates or diplomas, and 25 per cent of these recruits will be inducted back into the services.

The move aims to recruit about 45,000-50,000 personnel below officer rank in the three services every year through a biannual exercise with a six-month gap.

Amid the targeted killings in the Valley, only 250 pilgrims from Jammu left for Kashmir’s Kheer Bhawani temple in a heavily-protected government convoy, marking a sharp drop in footfall from the 2,500-3,000 pilgrims that left for the temple in 2019. The annual mela at the temple is among the most significant religious programmes for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

In a detailed complaint to the Sports Authority of India, a top Indian cyclist has accused the chief national team coach, RK Sharma, of allegedly forcing himself into her room, offering a “post-training massage” and asking her to “sleep with him”, during a camp in Slovenia last month. Sharma allegedly told the cyclist that he “wants” her “to be his wife”, the complaint adds.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, legislators of at least three states – Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra – are huddled in five-star resorts to ensure rival parties do not lure away their MLAs. While Congress MLAs have been photographed at magic shows and at the pool, the BJP legislators, according to sources, will have 12 sessions focusing on the party and its ideology.

In astonishing results, a small trial with just 18 rectal cancer patients saw cancer vanish in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam, endoscopy, PET scans or MRI scans. Why is this significant?

Dr Luis A Diaz Jr of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, said he knew of no other study in which a treatment completely obliterated a cancer in every patient.

Another surprise was that none of the patients had clinically significant complications.

From BJP to Congress, from Ministers to farm leaders, and from Rajasthan to Haryana, political leaders cutting across party and state lines have been making a beeline to Mansa in Punjab to share time and space with the parents of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in the village nine days ago. The latest visitor on Tuesday was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who posted on Twitter later that it’s “difficult to describe the grief that… Moosewala’s parents are going through”.

Rama Kant Agnihotri writes on the post-Covid learning challenge faced by schools: The present teachers who are already overworked and traumatised should not be asked for any more work. We should fill in all teacher vacancies. Thousands of trained graduates have been waiting for years to teach. Appoint them as temporary teachers with immediate effect. Let’s invite our recently retired teachers and pay them well. Some college and university teachers may volunteer to teach in schools, say, once a week.

With Rajya Sabha elections in four states right around the corner, several parties have accommodated legislators from at least three states in resorts, away from potential poaching by rival parties. This practice, which is often seen before Rajya Sabha polls, underlines the importance parties give to seats in the Upper House. We explain the process for conducting such an election, how the votes are counted and why Rajya Sabha numbers matter to all parties.

The Asian Cup qualifiers present India with an opportunity to break the shackles, against lower-ranked opponents. Cambodia’s Fifa ranking is 171 vis-à-vis India’s 106. Hong Kong and Afghanistan are at 147 and 150 respectively. Fans demand proactive football and Stimac is ready to oblige. While on paper, India would start as favourites against Cambodia, in a tournament involving the game’s backbenchers, Fifa rankings aren’t the true marker and upsets can happen.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: As the BJP government deals with he controversy created by its spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, another party leader has drawn criticism for his remarks on Islam outside India. Party MP Tejasvi Surya, who is Down Under as part of the Australia-India Youth Dialogue, faced protests there for his comments such as “Islam is writ large with bloodshed and violence” as well as calls for banning halal food at a private function held at a college in Parramatta, near Sydney.

