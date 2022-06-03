Daily Briefing: In wave of targeted attacks in Kashmir, two more killed; RSS not in favour of launching andolan on mosque row, says RSS

Good morning,

The Big Story

In the latest wave of attacks targeting minorities and migrants in the Kashmir valley, a bank manager and brick kiln worker were shot dead by suspected militants. Over the past three weeks, there have been five attacks targeting minorities in the Valley.

The bank manager, Vijay Beniwal, hailing from Rajasthan, got married less than four months ago, and had been preparing for a promotion exam so that he could get a posting outside Kashmir. “When you find and kill a terrorist, you have done your job. But then the terrorist is always ready to die. But those who go there to work, they don’t go there to die,” Beniwal’s uncle said.

A similar sense of despair and anxiety was palpable at the Kashmiri Pandits’ camps in Budgam and Pulwama when The Indian Express visited. They decided to call off their agitation over what they say is the administration’s “failure” to protect them from targeted attacks, expressing frustration over official “inaction”. Many said they are actively exploring options outside the Valley.

Only in the Express

At the eighth edition of the IE Thinc Migration series, sectoral experts talked about the need for a rights-based approach over a charity-led one to the design of the E-Shram portal, a national database of unorganised workers across the country. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said: “No Indian should be left behind in the development and growth story, that is their right.”

From the Front Page

In first remarks on the row over the Gyanvapi mosque, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat questioned the need to “look for a Shivling in every mosque” and said the RSS was not in favour of launching any other movement on these issues.

A team of Ministry of External Affairs’ officials met Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi, in the first official Indian visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. According to a Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mottaqi stressed that India should resume its stalled projects, activate its diplomatic presence, and provide consular services to Afghans, especially Afghan students and patients.

Must Read

For the last few years, police and cyber experts have been attempting to combat the rising menace of loan app scams. The modus operandi of these scamsters has been that they offer “hassle free” micro loans through online apps, which do not check a borrower’s credit worthiness or seek any documents while immediately transferring money to his account. Their popularity rose especially during the Covid pandemic, when many people lost their livelihood and were in desperate need of money to meet their day-to-day expenses.

More than 15 people, mostly the poor and homeless, were targeted by a gang that ran a kidney transplantation racket across three states. This week, the Delhi Police arrested 10 persons, including two doctors, involved in the scheme. “I was promised Rs 3 lakh. I met the man who received my kidney and asked for some more money as I needed to pay for my sister’s wedding expenses and my mother’s treatment,” recalled Raghu, one of the victims of the racket.

Social media users who aren’t satisfied with the content moderation decisions taken by companies like Twitter and Facebook may soon be able to appeal that decision before a government-appointed appeals committee. In a draft of proposed amendments to the Information Technology Rules 2021 (IT Rules), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has suggested the creation of an appeals panel to hear grievances.

Conceived in 2016, the ambitious Puri Heritage Corridor Project has become the centre of a political slugfest between the BJP and the BJD-ruled state government. It involves redevelopment of Puri into a heritage site at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore. But Puri residents had moved the Orissa High Court alleging that the structural safety of the temple could be in jeopardy if land around the temple were dug up. Now, the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its orders on the matter soon. We explain the case, the construction and the ASI’s role.

And Finally…

Boxing is in Mohammed Hussamuddin’s blood. His father Mohammed Samsamuddin is a boxing coach and his brothers Etheshamuddin and Itishmuddin are pugilists and Indian internationals. The 28-year-old recently defeated 2019 Asian silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht, to secure a berth in the Indian men’s boxing team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The CWG berth has made Hussamuddin determined to win gold. His hometown Nizamabad in Telangana is still celebrating newly-crowned women’s world champion Nikhat Zareen. Hussamuddin hopes to give them more reason to cheer soon.

Delhi Confidential: After the Congress’s humiliating defeat in Assembly elections in five states in March, the party had replaced its unit presidents in all these states barring Uttar Pradesh. It appointed new state presidents in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur, but strangely the party is yet to appoint a new chief in Uttar Pradesh.

