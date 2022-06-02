Daily Briefing: ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, Bihar BJP backs Nitish over caste census, and more

Good morning,

From ED’s summons to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to Rafael Nadal’s mastery over the clay court, here are the top reads of today’s edition:

The Big Story

Weeks after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in connection with its National Herald money laundering probe, the central agency has summoned the party’s president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8. The ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul.

Only in the Express

Opining on the Supreme Court panel’s censure in Hyderabad encounter case, Yashovardhan Azad writes: “The Disha case is another wake-up call. Instant justice and public acclaim give a temporary high but scar the image of the police and the State. As a critical pillar of the criminal justice system with the widest public interface, it is incumbent upon the police chiefs to stay on course. They should firmly caution their men that their job is to bring the accused to justice not to dispense justice.”

From the Front Page

At the heart of the courtroom debate over the Gyanvapi matter, the hearing of which will resume in the Varanasi District Court on July 4, is a 1942 ruling of the Allahabad High Court that dealt with the ownership of the mosque and the land surrounding it. The plea by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex claims that statements of witnesses in 1937 “prove” that Hindu idols were worshipped in the disputed premises.

Breaking ranks with the party on the issue of caste census, the Bihar unit of the BJP joined all political parties of the state to unanimously decide in favour of a state caste census. After an all-party meeting, Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar said since the Centre has made it clear that a nationwide caste census cannot be done, the state has decided to conduct its own.

In Punjab, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has pegged the number of suicides of farmers and farm labourers in the state at 55 since April 1. The Indian Express visited the homes of a few suicide victims and found behind their deaths a mix of common factors — runaway debt, especially from the informal sector, successive crop failures, high land rentals and rising farm input costs.

Must Read

Months after the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the focus has shifted to the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls that will be held in Azamgarh and Rampur. One was held by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the other by Azam Khan. Reported differences between the two leaders, whose election to the state Assembly necessitated the by-elections, may have implications for the outcome of the battle in Rampur.

After five years of an electoral alliance, the AIADMK’s under-the-surface anti-BJP sentiments are out in the open. The organisational secretary accused the BJP-led Central government of stealing state’s revenue, besides blaming the party for the poll defeats, losing minority community support, and “anti-Tamil” policies.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s top carmaker, wants the government to review a proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles, citing its impact on the price-sensitive entry-level car segment. We explain the proposed mandates on vehicle safety and challenges faced by manufacturers in implementing them.

Sri Lanka’s announcement that it plans to develop Trincomalee as an “industrial harbour” has stirred up geopolitical interest in that part of the Indian Ocean. The deal could see the crisis-hit nation put up a couple of thousand hectares of land on lease to set up industries in a special economic zone and the associated development of the strategically located port.

And Finally…

Despite concerns over his declining physicality and the disadvantageous night scheduling, Rafael Nadal provided an over-four-hour-long exhibition in clay-court mastery to take down Novak Djokovic and book his customary spot in the semifinals of the French Open. We break down the 13-time champion’s performance.

Delhi Confidential: The mood at 7, Tughlaq Road, was sombre as its occupant, socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav, moved out of the bungalow after over two decades. “He is not going anywhere, he will surely return,” his wife said, rejecting suggestions that Yadav moving to the margins of Delhi also mirrors his current stature in national politics.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the legacy of legendary singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday. We also discuss the Monkeypox disease, and how worried we should be about it.

Until tomorrow,

Rounak Bagchi and Sonal Gupta