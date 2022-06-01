Daily Briefing: India’s GDP grows 8.7% in FY22; teacher’s killing in Kashmir ignites protests

Good morning,

India’s economic growth slowed in the January-March period of 2021-22 to 4.1 per cent, a four-quarter low, reflecting in part the impact of the Omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the manufacturing sector and contact-intensive services. For the full financial year of 2021-22, the National Statistical Office marginally pruned its year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 8.7 per cent. The GDP print for FY22 is significant as it shows growth in the recovery year after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It is a matter of relief that India’s economy has, at least on aggregate parameters, gone past pre-Covid levels. However, this recovery is neither uniform nor broad-based, and has created its own set of winners and losers. Even though at the aggregate level both GDP (national in- come) and PFCE (expenditure) have crossed the pre-Covid level, the average Indian hasn’t yet recovered. Udit Misra explains.

Tracing the courts’ observations over sedition, “the vaguest of all offences known to the criminal law”, Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman writes in an Opinion column that it would inappropriate to continue the use of sedition law while the Supreme Court is re-examining its constitutionality.

Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the man behind the 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath, has been roped in for creating Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue to be installed at India Gate. He will collaborate with the National Gallery of Modern Art’s team and will work specifically on the facial features of the statue since he specialises in creating portrait sculptures.

Over a month ago, national-ranked TT player Vishwa Deenadayalan lost his life in a road accident while on his way to Shillong for an inter-state tournament. His father told The Indian Express that it has been over three weeks since he wrote to the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the issue of insurance coverage but hasn’t received a reply yet.

A teacher was shot dead by suspected militants as she was about to enter the school where she taught in J&K’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning. The killing of Rajni Bala is the fourth targeted militant attack in the Valley this month. It has reignited protests by the Kashmiri Hindu community, demanding protection and relocation.

With a growing number of calls for a caste census, the BJP has chosen its formula of “political empowerment” of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits by focussing on them while nominating candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. More than half of the 22 candidates announced on Sunday and Monday belong to socially weaker communities.

The real estate sector seems to be on the recovery path after witnessing a slowdown triggered by the Covid pandemic. Housing loan outstanding rose by 13.7 per cent, or over Rs 2.06 lakh crore, to Rs 17.06 lakh crore during the 12 months ended April 2022. Housing loan outstanding rose by 13.7 per cent, or over Rs 2.06 lakh crore, to Rs 17.06 lakh crore during the 12 months ended April 2022

Widely regarded as the voice of a generation, legendary singer KK passed away late Tuesday night in Kolkata, while performing at the Thakurpukur Vivekananda College for Nazrul Mancha fest. As soon as the news of his death broke, people from all walks of life paid tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.”

While the spotlight was almost exclusively trained on Virat Kohli’s triple golden-duck Indian Premier League season, the man who replaced him as India captain wasn’t having the best time out in the middle either. In fact, Rohit Sharma had an arguably worse IPL 2022 than even the torrid tournament that Kohli endured. While Kohli averaged 22.73 and struck at 115.98 in 16 matches, Rohit tallied 19.14 and 120.17 from 14 without scoring a single half-century.

🤫 Delhi Confidential: The mood at 7, Tughlaq Road, was sombre on Tuesday with its occupant, socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav, moving out of the bungalow after over two decades. Prodded by reporters to share her memories attached with the house, his wife, Rekha Yadav, recalled how, over the years, she planted saplings sourced from various states on the sprawling lawns of the bungalow.

