Daily Briefing: ED arrests Delhi minister Satyandar Jain in money laundering case; no solid lead in Moosewala killing yet

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a five-year-old money-laundering case. The case is based on a CBI first information report lodged against the AAP leader where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

A day after singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in broad daylight, the Punjab police struggled for leads in the killing. Sources said a number of persons had been detained for questioning from across districts, including one person from Uttarakhand, who was reportedly disguised as a pilgrim on way to Hemkund Sahib.

In its first official statement on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the BJP said such issues would be settled in accordance with the Constitution and decided by the courts. Responding to questions on whether reclaiming the temples at Kashi and Mathura were on the agenda of the BJP, BJP president J P Nadda said the party did not pass any resolution on the matter at its national executive meeting.

The prime accused in the burning down of a police station in Assam’s Nagaon last week died in the wee hours of Monday, reportedly killed while fleeing custody. The police said that Asiqul Islam jumped out of a car, and was run over by an escort vehicle.

One is from Delhi, the second from West Bengal and the third from Punjab. Two of them studied in St Stephen’s, the third is an engineer. Together, they have marked the first time in seven years that women claimed the top three positions in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

As R C P Singh looks set to retire from his Rajya Sabha membership come July, and presumably lose the Union Steel Ministry portfolio he currently holds, we take a look at what might be quite a fall from grace for the leader, who had as quick a rise within the JD(U) ranks.

The Kerala health department is on alert after the death of a 47-year-old from Thrissur due to the West Nile Virus. What is this mosquito-borne virus and how does it spread? We explain.

An advisory issued by the UIDAI, cautioning users against sharing photocopies of the Aadhar card with unauthorised entities, was withdrawn by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology following its “misinterpretation”. The ministry asked Aadhaar holders “to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing” their card details.

“In the education index, Uttar Pradesh is fourth from the bottom. This is the level of education in the state which gave so many prime ministers to the country,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said during a discussion on the state Budget. He added that when he visited schools, students mistook him for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

From the loss of his parents to the conflict in Afghanistan, tragedy and turmoil have shaped IPL champion Rashid Khan into the best in business. The Afghan leg-spinner, however, longs for the day when he will play in front of his own people. We take a look at his journey.

Delhi confidential: The sudden storm on Monday evening marred elaborate preparations made by BJP to celebrate completion of eight years in government. The staff had to make alternate arrangements in about half-an-hour while senior ministers arrived late.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the significance of Kashimiri separatist Yasin Malik’s sentencing, why the Indian establishment had been engaging with him, and the reasons why that did not yield the desired results.

