Daily Briefing: Adanis look to buy stake in key aircraft back-end company; Life gets riskier for 10-minute delivery executives

From the Adani Group’s plans to invest in a key aircraft backend company; to the father-son lawyer duo behind the Gyanvapi masjid case – here are today’s top stories.

The Big Story

The Adani Group, which manages seven airports in the country, is looking to invest in Mumbai-based Air Works Group, a 71-year-old firm that is India’s largest independent aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisation. Air Works services IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara, in addition to over a dozen foreign airlines including Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai, Etihad, and Virgin Atlantic. It also counts the Indian Navy among its customers.

Only in the Express

The Centre has cleared four of the six names of advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in February for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court, The Sunday Express has learnt. However, the recommendation of Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R. John Sathya are said to be pending. Many in the Bar see this as a repeat of what had transpired in the case of C Emalias, another minority candidate recommended for judgeship.

From the Front Page

With the Amarnath Yatra a month away, the construction of dormitories for pilgrims en route at Ramban has come to a halt following alleged detention of two senior engineers of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on the orders reportedly of the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Airlines operator Indigo will have to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed by the country’s aviation regulator for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. The regulator noted that special situations deserve extraordinary responses, but the airline’s staff failed to rise to the occasion. The regulator also said it would revisit its own regulations over denying boarding to passengers.

Must Read

In India’s quick commerce market, speedy deliveries come at a cost — literally. Top firms such as Blinkit and Zepto are learnt to have introduced new incentive-based payment terms that include penalising workers for late deliveries in some cases. Delivery workers say the new terms are forcing them to ride even faster with orders, and making them more prone to breaking traffic rules, putting themselves and others on the road at risk.

In 1993, Hari Shankar Jain, a Lucknow-based advocate, recorded his first big win — getting a court order to open the gates of the Babri Masjid for Hindus to worship there. Since then, Jain, now assisted by his son Vishnu, has been at the centre of a string of petitions that have suddenly been revived in courts — from Gyanvapi to Shahi Idgah, Taj Mahal to Qutub Minar. We take a look at how the father-son duo got here.

P Chidambaram writes on how the fuel price surge has intensified the face-off between the Centre and states: “On May 22, the Finance Minister tried to shame the states: ‘I have reduced duties, now you reduce VAT’. It was an attempt at one-upmanship. As the numbers tumbled out, it became clear that the Centre had no case to ask the states”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has locked horns with the state’s ruling TMC-led administration repeatedly since he assumed charge in 2019. As tensions continue to flare, it appears the state government is contemplating removing him from the post of Visitor in private universities. This comes just days after the state Cabinet decided to introduce a Bill in the state Assembly to appoint CM Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities.

And Finally

The Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Baroda was once a centre that was widely known to foster creative experiments. The radical thought and intellectual dissent that the department once encouraged, however, now appears to be under threat. Earlier this month, the MSU Syndicate unanimously decided to rusticate Kundan Yadav, a student in the sculpture department, for allegedly creating artworks that led to a protest by right-wing groups on campus earlier this month.

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose