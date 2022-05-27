Daily Briefing: After Express report, Delhi sports facilities to remain open till 10 pm; school scores dip below levels from 5 years ago

Good morning,

Express Impact

Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh “with immediate effect”. A Home Ministry order also transferred his wife and IAS officer, Rinku Dugga, to Arunachal Pradesh.

In a relief to the athletes, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directed all sports facilities across the city to remain open till 10 pm. An official said, “Since the services departments come under the Centre via the L-G, transfers, postings, grievances as well as disciplinary action also come under him. The Delhi government cannot take action in this matter.”

Only in the Express

On the conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes in an Opinion column, “The conviction may be seen as an end of bad faith in Delhi. But we should be under no illusion that it will also be seen as an example of the Indian state’s bad faith in Kashmir.”

From the Front Page

Days after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud, ruled that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and states, the judge remarked, “I’m also intrigued by all the articles which are being written on various facets of the judgment, on cooperative federalism and everything.” He added that in the judgment, “ultimately we went on the composite supply argument”.

Two days after police raided Mehak Singh’s residence in UP’s Baghpat, his wife and three daughters were found dead allegedly due to suicide. “Police abused my wife and daughters and misbehaved with them. This humiliation forced them to take the extreme step,” Singh said. An FIR has been lodged against the police station in-charge as well as one Kantilal and his sons who filed the complaint against Singh and allegedly accompanied the police during the raid.

Academic performances in schools across India have slipped below levels recorded in 2017, except in Punjab and Rajasthan, according to National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, which has captured a widening of learning gaps caused by disruptions due to the pandemic. Here are the key findings.

Must Read

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win back Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year. Party president J P Nadda has himself taken over electioneering in his home state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the state to launch his government’s eighth anniversary celebrations with a mega rally in Shimla on May 31, and the BJP made an early strike against the rising Aam Aadmi Party by taking away its leaders. However, it may not be all smooth for the party in the hilly state.

The story of Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life in jail in a terror funding case this week, traces the long arc of militancy in Kashmir, a problem that carries Pakistan’s shadow, and refuses to go away despite India employing both force and statecraft to deal with it. Now, decades after he picked up the gun, the wheels have also started to turn in the earlier cases against Malik. But why did it take so long? Well, there was once a time when the Indian establishment believed Malik would be more useful as a free man.

And Finally…

From winning a motorcycle during a ‘School T20 World Cup’ held in his hometown Aligarh, to being named ‘Man of the Match’ for an enterprising cameo against Rajasthan Royals — Rinku Singh has come a long way. But all the awards and the recognition didn’t come easy. The son of a gas cylinder delivery man, Rinku recalls how his career almost derailed in his early teens, when he accompanied his brother to a coaching class centre to look for a job to help the family make ends meet.

Delhi Confidential: After taking a sortie on Navy surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft P8I last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to dive deep underwater in a submarine on Friday. Singh, who is at Karwar in Karnataka on a visit, will take a sortie in the indigenously made Navy’s Kalvari class submarine. The sortie will last a few hours and Singh will witness all aspects of underwater operations.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the findings of the latest National Achievement Survey, why the anti-encroachment drives in Delhi have become controversial, and why tribals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district have been protesting for over a year.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Sonal Gupta