Daily Briefing: Yasin Malik handed life term in terrorism case; Kapil Sibal says will ‘unite Opposition to oppose BJP’

In today’s edition of The Indian Express, we take a look at the learning crisis set in by the Covid-19 pandemic and offer you a peek into the world of crypto-mining.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was handed a life term by an NIA court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2016-17. The court stated that his crimes “intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India” and were “committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists”.

Athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have complained about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The reason? Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility about half-an-hour later, they said. While Khirwar accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk at the facility, the stadium administrator denied being aware of this. Here’s what The Indian Express found out on three separate visits to the stadium.

In an interview with The Indian Express, minutes after he announced his resignation from the Congress, Kapil Sibal spoke about his plans to “unite the opposition to oppose the present BJP”

A deep learning crisis has set in during the Covid pandemic. A largescale Central Government survey, which had a sample size of 34 lakh students in classes III, V, VIII and X, captured a fall of up to nine percentage points between 2017 and 2021 in the performance of students in subjects ranging from maths to social sciences. Know more about the grade-wise findings in the survey here.

Adding to the debate over Covid-related deaths in the country, the Office of the Registrar General of India has said that the disease caused 1,60,618 deaths in 2020 and accounted for 8.9 per cent of the total 18.11 lakh medically certified deaths in India. The number is higher than the officially declared Union Health Ministry’s Covid death count of 1,48,994 in 2020.

Welcome to New Edge Soft Sol Pvt Ltd, an emerging modern-day goldmine. Here, instead of excavators and shovels, there are hundreds of computers, or “mining rigs”, that work in sync to extract Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally. The three-storeyed building is manned by three engineers in eight-hour shifts, with 300 high-end Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) — and an average monthly electricity bill of Rs 3 lakh.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP this week directed its Union Ministers to visit over 140 constituencies across the country, where the party could not win in the 2019 polls, and interact with party workers and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes to boost the party’s prospects.

M Govinda Rao writes on how the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on GST deepens the churn in the tax regime: “Taken to the extreme, this can open a can of worms. In effect, decisions on the structure and operation of the tax can be made by the Centre and individual states without discussion and deliberation in the Council and both can ignore any recommendation made by the Council.”

The government has announced it will be restricting the export of sugar from June 1 — a decision they say will maintain “domestic availability and price stability of sugar” amid rising inflation. Notably, India is the biggest producer of sugar and the second largest exporter after Brazil. What are the latest curbs and what do they mean for the domestic and international market? We explain.

Karthik Unnikrishnan, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhouse Paul have been partners in a shared dream. Like a band of brothers, these triple jumpers train at the same venue, have a common coach, stay at the same hostel and are united by a single purpose: to cross the 17-metre mark. Last week, two of the athletes officially joined the 17-metre club, while one missed it by a whisker.

Delhi Confidential: The BJP’s decision to skip B Y Vijayendra – son of party veteran B S Yediyurappa – for the June 3 polls for seven MLC seats in Karnataka has triggered talks in the party circles about the “strong influence” of party general secretary B L Santhosh. Despite rumours that he had been asked to keep away from Karnataka affairs, as claimed by some BJP leaders from the state, Santhosh proved that he still called the shots.

