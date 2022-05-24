Daily Briefing: Quad leaders meet in Tokyo today; Varanasi court to decide course of action in Gyanvapi mosque row

Good morning,

The Big Story

India has joined the coalition of countries stitched together by the US in a bid to counter China’s economic heft in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) led by the US has a dozen initial partners who together represent 40 per cent of the world GDP, the White House said.

Ahead of the Quad meeting today in Tokyo, we look at what’s on their plate, from the war in Europe to dealing with China, and their cooperation on non-security initiatives such as tech and infra.

Only in the Express

At the latest edition of Express eAdda, election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor spoke on why the BJP will remain a formidable electoral force in the coming decades, how the Congress needs to learn to be in Opposition and on taking the political plunge from Bihar.

Two weeks after a rocket-propelled grenade attack on the state police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, two men, one from Jhajjar in Haryana and the other from Faizabad in UP, have been identified as those who carried out the attack and were likely paid to do it, top sources in Punjab Police told The Indian Express.

From the Front Page

A Varanasi District Judge will decide today the maintainability of the filed by five Hindu women in connection with the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath row and also the future course of action. Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the District Judge to decide “on priority”.

A father in Kerala ended his life 17 years after his seven-year-old son went missing from a playground near his home in Alappuzha. The missing case was among the most sensational unsolved mysteries in Kerala, with the CBI called in to crack the case but finally submitting a closure report in court after hitting one dead end after another. The police confirmed that it was a case of suicide although they are yet to ascertain the cause, and have not linked it to the son’s case.

Must Read

With the 1989 Palampur resolution, Hindutva was officially added to the BJP’s doctrine. The party refused to accept the court’s order on the Ayodhya dispute, holding that the court “cannot suggest remedies to undo the vandalism of history”. However, “the new BJP led by PM Narendra Modi does not want to enter into yet another temple campaign but solely relies on the judiciary to give a green signal to correct “historical errors” and restore to Hindus their most holy places of worship,” a party leader said.

Assam Police said it would book five of the six people accused of setting fire to a police station in Nagaon district under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their suspected terror links. Among those arrested in the arson case are the wife and minor daughter of Safikul Islam, whose alleged custodial death had led to protests, and a mob torching Batadrava police station.

At ground zero in Singur, time stands still, with farming taking off only in patches as vast tracts of land, once acquired for the Tata Nano project, remain unused or unusable. Farmers are now enrolling themselves for a government scheme to set up water bodies on their plots, to move from agriculture to fisheries.

And Finally…

Brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan will be representing the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in the knockouts after the selectors picked the 18-year-old Musheer in the team led by Prithvi Shaw. “My brother Sarfaraz Khan and I had only one dream – to play for India and make my father happy,” Musheer told The Indian Express.

Delhi confidential: A high level meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh at party chief J P Nadda’s residence has triggered a fresh round of speculation. While some sources in the party indicated that the discussions revolved around candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, others said the talks were on the NDA candidate for the President’s election, coming up in July.

